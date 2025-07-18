P.G. wants a Supreme Court review, commissioners get an earful on stadium deal, plus more top stories
P.G. Sittenfeld got a presidential pardon he says he didn’t ask for, but he is asking for the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case. On Cincinnati Edition, why he says the stakes go far beyond him.
Plus, the Bengals and Hamilton County are one step closer to a lease, but County Commissioners want to hear from the public.
And why a Kentucky woman is suing the state claiming the abortion ban violates her religious freedom.
Guests:
- Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier
- Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio
- Rich Eiswerth, president and CEO, Cincinnati Public Radio
