A Hamilton County social services hub is getting a million dollar upgrade

A Hamilton County social service provider is getting an upgrade.

Valley Interfaith Community Resource Center has been around since 1965. It provides food, clothing and other aid to people struggling in a number of nearby communities.

The nonprofit's leadership and area elected officials Monday broke ground on a $1 million renovation of its facility in Lockland. The two-phase update will help the organization meet growing demand for its services.

Village Manager Doug Wehmeyer says the update is vital, pointing out that people were lined up waiting for help in freezing temperatures just before the groundbreaking.

"Obviously there's a huge need," he said. "I arrived at 8 (this morning) and there were 30 people outside already. Serving Lockland, Reading, Wyoming, Lincoln Heights, Woodlawn, Hartwell — all the communities in the valley — that's an amazing service Valley provides."

Valley CEO John Keuffer says the nonprofit helped about 37,000 people last year — an increase from previous years. He says he expects that number to continue to go up.

Some of that need for help is coming from people who have recently arrived in Lockland and surrounding communities from West African countries like Senegal and Mauritania, or from places like Guatemala and Mexico. Other people seeking services — whom Valley calls "members" — are families who have been in the community for generations.

"We used to just be certain zip codes," Keuffer says. "But the need is so great we're now serving people from across the county. And we even get people from other counties."

Valley's policy is to avoid turning people away whenever possible, Keuffer says. If someone comes from outside their usual service area, they'll help with immediate needs and work to find a service organization closer to the person for more ongoing help.

Valley has been at its current facility at 420 West Wyoming Avenue since 1995. The planned upgrades are designed to help staff and volunteers do more for people coming to the center and to create a more welcoming and dignified environment, Keuffer says.

The first phase of the upgrade will renovate the center's service area where food and clothing are distributed. A later phase will redo its warehouse area. The nonprofit has raised about half of the money needed to finish both phases.

