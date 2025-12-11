Cincinnati ICE agent accused of strangulation due in court Friday

A Cincinnati-based federal immigration officer will be in Hamilton County court Friday for a bond hearing.

Cincinnati Police arrested Samuel Saxon Dec. 5 after a witness said they saw him put a woman who is living with him in a chokehold. A complaint filed in Hamilton County courts notes responding officers observed "visible injuries" on the neck of the alleged victim. A neighbor said Saxon was screaming at the woman and trying to drag her into their Corryville apartment, according to prosecutors.

Hamilton County prosecutors confirmed that Saxon is Assistant Field Office Director of the ICE ERO Cincinnati suboffice. A 2016 post on the Department of Homeland Security's website shows a man named Samuel L. Saxon, who resembles the defendant, receiving the department's Meritorious Silver Service Medal.

WVXU has reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment and to request Saxon's personnel file. A reporter also has requested records of any previous incidents Cincinnati Police responded to involving Saxon.

The woman Saxon is accused of choking isn't cooperating with the case, officials say, but the neighbor took an audio recording of the incident from their apartment. That witness has been subpoenaed by the court for a Jan. 5 hearing.

Saxon was indicted Wednesday on strangulation, felonious assault and domestic violence charges and is currently being held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

This article has been updated to reflect Saxon's full job title.

