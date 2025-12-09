© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One dead, another in critical condition after shooting at Kentucky State University

Louisville Public Media | By Morgan Watkins
Published December 9, 2025 at 5:17 PM EST
The shooting at Kentucky State University left one person dead, and another has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Wikimedia Commons
/
Public Domain
The shooting at Kentucky State University left one person dead, and another has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Frankfort Police Department officials reported that they have a suspect in custody after a shooting left one person dead and another in critical, but stable, condition at Kentucky State University.

"At this time, KSU campus is on lockdown until further notice," the police department said in a statement at 3:35 pm Tuesday. "The department and university will release more details as they become available."

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed on social media that there had been injuries and said law enforcement were on the scene.

"Let's pray for all those affected," Beshear wrote.

A Frankfort Police Department assistant chief told Fox 56 News that the shooting took place at Young Hall, a KSU dorm.

Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller said in a statement that he was proud of the law enforcement response even as he expressed "deep sadness" over the shooting.

"I ask that we join as a community during this time," Mueller said. "Please pray for the victims, their families, the students and faculty as they deal with their profound grief."

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2025 LPM News
Tags
Local News KentuckyDaily View
Morgan Watkins
Morgan covers health and the environment for LPM's Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting. She hails from Florida, where she started her career covering city and county government at the Gainesville Sun. Louisville has been her home since 2016.