Cincinnati's regional airports get a road map to handling electric, hybrid planes and drones

Six local small airports now have an idea of what they'll need to adapt for electric aviation. The OKI Regional Council of Governments has spent the last year looking at what the airports have, and what's missing.

Robyn Bancroft with OKI says the future of flight will include more drones, electric planes and hybrids.

“The airports see the potential for it. They don’t want to be left behind,” she says. “So knowing and being able to have these plans in place — that if an AAM company were to approach them, they would be able to sit down and be able to have a very informed conversation about, ‘Here’s where we’re at, and here’s how we can serve your company and your aircraft.’ ”

"AAM" stands for "Advanced Air Mobility."

Bancroft says getting ready for more drones, electric and hybrid aircraft is a good economic development project. She says the study looked at each airport's strengths and needs.

“Current number of flights per day; the size; the available acreage for development,” she explains. “Everyone is different.”

What regional airports were included?

The airports are:

Butler County Regional Airport

Lunken Field

Clermont County Airport

Miami University Airport

Hook Field

Warren County Airport

Bancroft says they did find the airports need to start with the basics.

“Currently, five of the six don’t have EV charging for visitors, employees, that sort of thing,” she says. “Fortunately, all of the airports — all six — have three-phase [electric power], which is what’s needed to have that large of electricity coming into the facility.”

She says the costs for a full build-out to accommodate electric aircraft range from $2.4 to $9.6 million.

