Regional Council of Governments OK's next transportation plan

The Regional Council of Governments has a plan to spend nearly $5 billion on transportation infrastructure over the next four years. OKI's plan will put a lot of money into road maintenance and safety features.

Transportation Programming Manager Andy Reser says the money comes from the federal gas tax. He says federal funding is guaranteed through September of next year.

“So we feel pretty good ‘til that time frame is done. Congress is starting to have discussions about re-authorizing that bill, and deciding on the new funding levels,” he says. “There could be some changes once that new bill comes about, we just don’t know what those changes will be quite yet.”

Reser says most of the projects on the list cover basic maintenance of roads and bridges, and money for new buses.

“The sexier projects are things like the Brent Spence Bridge and the Western Hills Viaduct as well as continuing expansion of I-75 throughout Hamilton County.”

Reser says the plan is not just for cars and trucks.

“Funding for transit. Funding for bicycle/pedestrian projects. Anything you can think of, surface transportation is included in that.”

OKI's transportation plan is revisited and updated every two years. This one will be good through 2029.

