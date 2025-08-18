© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There's never been a time when your support meant more. Please give. Or email membership@cinradio.org to increase your monthly sustaining gift.

Cincinnati wants your help smoothing out pothole problems

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published August 18, 2025 at 2:36 PM EDT
A pothole in asphalt.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
A pothole sits on 8th Street, near Plum Street.

Cincinnati is looking for fresh ideas for dealing with potholes. The city and Flywheel Social Enterprise Hub are looking to crowdsource solutions by offering a cash prize along with business coaching on proposals.

Council member Evan Nolan says the number of potholes has been climbing, and the reasons range from more extreme weather to better reporting.

“In 2023, 4,000 potholes were reported. And the city filled just over 12,000. In 2024, 4,500 potholes were reported. Just over 10,000 were filled,” he says. “But this past year, in 2025, nearly 9,000 potholes were reported, and the city filled almost 43,000 potholes.”

Subscribe to The Daily View

Get a curated snapshot of the day's need-to-know news delivered weekday mornings.
* indicates required

Nolan says it’s an economic problem, because potholes can damage cars, and cause people to miss work. He says filling the holes and repaving streets is expensive for the city too.

Flywheel Executive Director Donna Zaring says the "Pave the Way" project will tackle the social and economic problem.

“We want your ideas, and we want your solutions,” she says.

Zaring says there are three different solution categories.

“We’re looking for scientific solutions. We’re looking for data solutions, and we’re looking for communication solutions,” she says. That means they’re looking for new ways to repair or prevent, to track, and to show the public where in the process the repair is.

“We have coaches that will volunteer along the entire process as you’re going through Hack Week.”

Hack Week is where the ideas will be fleshed out. That starts Sept. 8. The top five proposals move on to the end, where they'll make pitches to an audience.

Zaring says applications are open until Aug. 24.

The winning proposal will get $5,000 to use toward making it a reality.

Read more:
Tags
Local News potholesFlywheel
Bill Rinehart
Bill has been with WVXU since 2014. He started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
See stories by Bill Rinehart