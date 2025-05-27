Here's all the infrastructure Cincinnati could spend railway revenue on

The first investment returns from the 2023 sale of the city-owned Cincinnati Southern Railway are finally available for spending in the next city budget.

City Manager Sheryl Long has recommended a first draft of the budget for fiscal year 2026, which includes a plan for spending the $56 million. City Council has the final say over all city spending and is expected by pass a final budget by late June.

"These have been direly needed resources to combat our long-standing deferred capital maintenance — the roads, bridges, public spaces and city facilities that have been underfunded for far too long," Mayor Aftab Pureval said. "We are investing in historically underserved neighborhoods, and we are back on the path to building a Cincinnati where all residents have the infrastructure they deserve."

The sale of the city-owned asset was finalized over a year ago, with the $1.6 billion revenue placed in an investment trust fund.

The city will receive $56 million for fiscal year 2026, more than double the amount it got under the terms of a lease to Norfolk Southern.

Combined with other sources of capital funding, Long recommends a total $80.1 million in spending on city infrastructure — far higher than the average $50 million a year over the past several years.

What's in Cincy on Track?

The railway revenue is required by state law to be spent only on maintaining existing city-owned infrastructure like roads, parks, recreation centers, and police and fire stations.

Long has dubbed her plan for spending the railway money "Cincy on Track."

For fiscal year 2026, Long is recommending spending across four departments:



Transportation and Engineering: $34.8 million

Recreation: $7.6 million

Parks: $7.2 million

Public Services: $6.4 million

The Health Department has several capital projects that may be eligible for railway spending, but are instead funded from other sources.

Long says 51.4% of the funds is recommended for spending in neighborhoods with a median income below $50,000; neighborhoods with median income greater than $50,000 are recommended for about 30% of funding. The remaining 18.2% of spending would be for citywide projects.

City Manager's Office / Provided

An online public dashboard will eventually track all the projects funded through Cincy on Track using the railway dollars. Projects are added to the dashboard once under contract.

Details on Transportation and Engineering's $34.8M spend

Cincy on Track recommends $20,350,000 for street rehabilitation, mostly for re-paving (filling potholes is a separate effort in the Department of Public Services).

The cost of repaving has been increasing over the past several years, including a 20% increase between FY24 and FY25 (from $500,000 per lane mile to $600,000 per lane mile).

City officials expect costs to continue to increase. The money recommended for FY26 is expected to cover repaving 30.5 lane miles, far less than the goal of 100 lane miles per year.

The department also conducts preventative maintenance. For the FY26 recommended budget, that would include 18.5 lane miles (using 10% of the street rehabilitation funds).

Paving projects are planned in 14 neighborhoods, with preventative maintenance planned in 17 neighborhoods.

Other projects using Cincy on Track dollars include $2 million for a long-planned Victory Parkway overhaul; $6.7 million for a redesign of a major corridor between Lower Price Hill, Queensgate, and the West End; and $790,000 for wall stabilization and landslide correction.

See the full list of projects below (article continues after):

Details on Public Services' $6.44M spend

City Manager Long recommends spending $4 million to begin renovating the 85-year-old fleet building. The facility was built in 1939.

$2.19 million is recommended for renovation and repairs at Spinney Field, currently used for the police training academy, storage, and as a backup 911 facility. The funding will replace components of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as the west roof of the facility.

$250,000 is recommended for electrical upgrades in city-owned buildings where current systems are potentially hazardous and/or not up to code.

Details on Recreation's $7.608M spend

The largest single project recommended for the Recreation Commission is $2.38 million to renovate the Dunham Recreation Center facilities in West Price Hill. The renovation will include a new front entrance, new doors and windows, upgraded safety and fire systems, and asbestos removal.

$2,388,000 is recommended for renovations at various recreation centers, including security cameras, HVAC, and pools.

$940,000 is recommended for outdoor facilities renovation, including basketball court renovations in Winton Hills and College Hill.

$735,000 is recommended for playground renovations:



College Hill Rec Center playground

Colerain Shepherd playground

Burnet Rec Area playground

North Fairmount Rec Area playground

Boldface playground

Park and Myrtle playground

Carson Covedale playground

Oskamp Area playground

See the full list of projects below (article continues after):

Details on Parks' $7.17M spend

Within the Parks Department, $2,747,000 is recommended for park infrastructure rehabilitation.

The Owl's Nest Pavilion and Park in Evanston and Walnut Hills is recommended for a $2 million renovation. This would include restoration of the historic pavilion and lighting and safety improvements.

$1 million is recommended to renovate a multi-use trail through Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove; it's currently an asphalt trail with steel railroad tracks that create a safety hazard.

Parks is currently planning a playground at Sawyer Point to replace the one lost in a fire last November. The recommended budget includes $389,000 for the project, which is expected to cost up to $2.1 million.

See a full list of projects below:

