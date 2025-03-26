Three new snowplows headed to Cincinnati, but likely not in time for next winter

Three new snowplows are headed to the city of Cincinnati, but delivery is likely more than a year away.

City Council allocated the funds for new city vehicles a few weeks ago, but left it up to the administration to decide which vehicles to purchase. Other options included a pumper truck or ambulances for the Fire Department.

The decision, announced Wednesday, is to purchase three single-axle snow trucks.

"When determining how to prioritize vehicles that would be eligible for the $994,008 funding allocation, the City considered the status of the current fleet including age, life-to-date cost and mileage of vehicles," said City Manager Sheryl Long in a statement.

The funding comes from money leftover after the last fiscal year. Council allocated most of the carryover budget late last year, but reserved about $1.3 million for "one-time capital needs."

Of that, Council allocated $300,000 as the last funding necessary to build the city's first skate park in Camp Washington.

The focus on snowplows started after a severe winter storm in early January and a discussion at City Hall over what some called a "systemic breakdown" of snow removal efforts.

The trucks cost about $260,000 each, according to the city manager's statement. Delivery is expected in about 16 months.

