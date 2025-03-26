© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Three new snowplows headed to Cincinnati, but likely not in time for next winter

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published March 26, 2025 at 4:37 PM EDT
An ODOT snowplow travels along Second Street, in the predawn hours of January 19, 2024.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
An ODOT snowplow travels along Second Street, in the predawn hours of January 19, 2024.

Three new snowplows are headed to the city of Cincinnati, but delivery is likely more than a year away.

City Council allocated the funds for new city vehicles a few weeks ago, but left it up to the administration to decide which vehicles to purchase. Other options included a pumper truck or ambulances for the Fire Department.

The decision, announced Wednesday, is to purchase three single-axle snow trucks.

"When determining how to prioritize vehicles that would be eligible for the $994,008 funding allocation, the City considered the status of the current fleet including age, life-to-date cost and mileage of vehicles," said City Manager Sheryl Long in a statement.

The funding comes from money leftover after the last fiscal year. Council allocated most of the carryover budget late last year, but reserved about $1.3 million for "one-time capital needs."

Of that, Council allocated $300,000 as the last funding necessary to build the city's first skate park in Camp Washington.

The focus on snowplows started after a severe winter storm in early January and a discussion at City Hall over what some called a "systemic breakdown" of snow removal efforts.

The trucks cost about $260,000 each, according to the city manager's statement. Delivery is expected in about 16 months.

Becca Costello
Becca joined WVXU in 2021 as the station's local government reporter with a particular focus on Cincinnati. She is an experienced journalist in public radio and television throughout the Midwest. Enthusiastic about: civic engagement, public libraries, and urban planning.
