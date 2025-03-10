Split Cincinnati Council considers buying 4 new snowplows

The city of Cincinnati will purchase four new snowplows if City Council approves a motion up for a final vote Wednesday. However, two council members say it’s not the right decision.

The funding comes from money leftover after the last fiscal year. Council allocated most of the carryover budget late last year, but reserved about $1.3 million for "one-time capital needs." Several community organizations requested a portion of that funding but were not included in the final motion this week.

The focus on snowplows started after a severe winter storm in early January and a discussion at City Hall over what some called a "systemic breakdown" of snow removal efforts. Budget and Finance Committee Chair Jeff Cramerding says the decision to focus on the city's vehicle fleet goes far beyond snow removal.

"I'm going to try to put as much behind fleet in this [next] budget as we can," Cramerding said. "It's going to be a multi-year problem. That's why getting this first step was so critical."

The fleet also includes vehicles like fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars. City officials say it takes over a year for new snowplows to be delivered after ordering.

Two Council members voted against the funding motion, saying Council shouldn't buy new snowplows until the Department of Public Services completes a report on what's needed to improve snow removal.

"It's not that I'm anti-fleet — it's not that I don't believe in these things," said Council member Seth Walsh. "I believe it's going to take a complicated answer. Let's get there, and let's do it right."

Walsh has proposed a separate motion allocating funds to several community organizations from a different funding source, and requests that city administration look at an alternative source of funds for fleet needs.

"We have a certain amount of money that we budget to bond every year. We don't max that out on the front end in case an emergency arises," Walsh said. "The fourth quarter of the fiscal year is when you look at what that excess is, and then you say, should we spend it on something? ... And so the proposal that I put forward was, let's solve fleet through looking at what our bonding capacity is."

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney offered a motion to delay a vote on the carryover spending until Walsh's motion could be considered at the same time. That motion failed 4-3.

Kearney says Council told community organizations this money was available for requests.

"Now it looks like we're saying never mind," Kearney said. "That's not fair and it's not right."

Requests for funding included:



Cincinnati Art Museum for expanded ADA-Accessible Connections project

Clifton Cultural Arts Center headquarters project

Artworks Creative Campus artpark project

Winton Hills Community Council for acquisition and renovation of the Mother of Christ Church

Pig Works renovation project

American Sign Museum solar conversion project

The motion ultimately passed the Budget and Finance Committee on a 5-2 vote, with Walsh and Kearney opposing. Two Council members were absent: Anna Albi and Meeka Owens.

It will be up for a final vote at Wednesday's regular City Council meeting.

The measure also includes $300,000 as the last funding necessary to build the city's first skate park in Camp Washington. Kearney and Walsh both said they support that portion of the funding motion.

