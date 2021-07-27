snow removal

-
Cincinnati's Public Services crews has 14 new salt trucks to use when it comes time to clear snow and ice this winter. City officials showed off the new…
-
Cincinnati has an ordinance requiring property owners to remove snow from the sidewalk, but it's a law that's rarely enforced. Public Services spokesman…
-
The Cincinnati city administration is promising everything will be done to make the streets safe after Monday morning's snowfall. Many places in the area…
-
Cincinnati will be starting the snow season with less road salt than it would like, but things could be worse.Public Services Director Gerald Checco told…