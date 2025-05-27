Cincinnati leaders promise better snow removal with tech upgrades and new workers in budget draft

The first draft of the next city of Cincinnati budget includes funding to improve snow removal next winter.

City Manager Sheryl Long says that starts with upgrading the technology used for planning and implementing snow plow routes.

"No more paper routes," Long said. "Trucks will follow a route from a digital map and mark it complete when they're done."

The city may also use drones to better assess road conditions and make priority decisions.

A recent focus on the city's response to winter weather started after a severe winter storm in early January and a discussion at City Hall over what some called a "systemic breakdown" of snow removal efforts. That included questions about plow routes, and a specific question: Is every city street included in a route? Leaders in the Department of Public Services couldn't confirm that.

The budget draft also includes funding for a data analyst dedicated to the Department of Public Services. That position would be within the city's Office of Performance and Data Analytics. The position would include analysis of other DPS services as well, like filling potholes.

"Part of it is just having more dollars to do preventative maintenance ... to more effectively take care of the trucks and the resources that we have," Mayor Aftab Pureval said. "But another part of it is the deployment of those resources."

City Council voted earlier this year to allocate about $994,000 for fleet vehicle replacement; city administration chose to spend that on three new snow plows, but delivery is not expected until summer 2026.

City Manager Long is searching for a new director of public services; current Director Jerry Wilkerson is retiring from his position effective Sept. 1 after leading the department for the past seven years.

City Council has final say over all city spending. They’ll spend the next few weeks hearing feedback from city administration and residents before passing a final budget by the end of June.

