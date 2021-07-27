-
Cincinnati City Council approved the city's $1.5 billion budget Wednesday for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The budget includes a significant increase…
Cincinnati City Council is expected to approve a final budget this week for the fiscal year starting July 1. The Budget and Finance Committee meets Monday…
Projects initially left out of the Cincinnati budget are back on the table after negotiations in the Budget and Finance Committee Monday. Council members…
An effort to save a historic church bell tower in Over-the-Rhine is gaining ground, but advocates say they can't reach their goal without a million…
Cincinnati officials are proposing a 3.75% increase to water rates next year, and an annual 5.55% increase for four years starting in 2023.Cathy Bailey,…
Cincinnatians can let city officials know how they think federal stimulus funding should be spent in an online survey. Council Member David Mann says he…
Getting around uptown just got a little safer and easier for cyclists. City officials, neighborhood groups, and cycling advocates cut the ribbon Saturday…
Cincinnati residents are invited to give input on the next city budget at a public hearing Monday afternoon. The Budget and Finance Committee will hear…
Cincinnati's Office of Environment and Sustainability says the city is already feeling the effects of climate change, and funding needs to be increased.…
Cincinnati officials hope to revive a program offering financial support to some residents with housing code violations. The HARBOR Program once provided…