Final public budget hearing is Tuesday night at Cincinnati City Hall

Cincinnati City Council is weeks away from finalizing the next city budget, and the final public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday night.

City Manager Sheryl Long and Mayor Aftab Pureval released the first budget draft last week, and City Council has until the end of June to make any changes and approve a final version.

Chair of the Budget and Finance Committee Jeff Cramerding says he expects to finish the process by June 18.

"Council's budget priority motion said that public services was the number one priority for this budget cycle," Cramerding said. "Right now, I'm really looking through the budget to see if it comports with our priority."

This is Cramerding's first year managing the budget process, and he opted to host all but one public hearing before the city manager and mayor released their first draft of the budget. Council heard from the public at four hearings in late February and early March.

Cramerding says he's satisfied with how public input has gone this year.

"I acknowledge that in a budget year like this that cuts were made, so many agencies are going to come," Cramerding told WVXU. "I expect this to be our largest budget hearing."

What's in the budget draft?

This is the first fiscal year in five years without federal stimulus funding, which means the administration had to close a $10.2-million deficit with about 2% cuts across nearly all departments.

When and how to give feedback

A final public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m. in City Council chambers at City Hall.

You can sign up for in-person public comment when you arrive to the hearing. To give virtual public comment via Zoom, you need to register in advance no later than Tuesday at 9 a.m. Registration is available on the city website.

You also can give feedback on the budget during any regularly scheduled City Council meeting. In-person public comment is the same, but the deadline for virtual public comment is 2 p.m. the day before the meeting. All regular meetings are held in Council chambers at City Hall:



Monday, June 3 at 1 p.m. (Budget and Finance Committee)

Wednesday, June 5 at 1:30 p.m. (Full City Council)

Monday, June 9 at 1 p.m. (Budget and Finance Committee)

Wednesday, June 11 at 1:30 p.m. (Full City Council)

Monday, June 16 at 1 p.m. (Budget and Finance Committee)

Wednesday, June 18 at 1:30 p.m. (Full City Council)

Cramerding expects a final budget vote during the regular meeting on June 18. That means the Budget and Finance Committee (which includes all nine members) will make final decisions by Monday, June 16.

You also can provide feedback via email or phone. Council member contact information is available on the city website.

