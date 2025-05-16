Crime in Cincinnati is trending down and shootings are at lowest level in 15 years

The number of year-to-date shooting incidents in Cincinnati is at the lowest level since at least 2010, according to Cincinnati Police Department data released this week.

"This doesn't just happen overnight," said Police Chief Teresa Theetge. "It happens because of hard work, long hours, by many people in our city government as well as our community and those that we partner with each day for these efforts."

The number of shooting victims is also trending down, for both fatal and non-fatal shootings.

"I don't typically like to take a victory lap on our data until the year has concluded," Theetge said recently, "but for today's purposes, it's really significant because it is extremely telling on all the efforts that the city and the community has done."

Youth crime

The number of juvenile shooting victims so far this year is down 33% compared to this time last year, but involvement in other crimes is on the rise.

So far this year, the number of auto thefts and theft from auto with at least one juvenile suspect is higher than 2024 and higher than the three-year year-to-date average.

"This is an area we will focus on heavily throughout the summer, and one of the ways we do that is by engaging with the youth," Theetge said. "Police cannot do it alone. And so I'm very, very happy to say that we have a city leadership now that takes a comprehensive approach, more holistic approach, to what needs to be done for this city."

Officials announced the "Summer in Cincy" programming this week, aimed at giving teens things to do to curb youth violence.

"Youth violence continues to be an unacceptable and heartbreaking tragedy that we see far too much in our community," said Mayor Aftab Pureval. "Progress is not the same thing as victory when it comes to violence prevention."

Crime trends

Police data shows violent crime is trending down compared to last year and the three-year average, according to the most recent CPD weekly crime report (with data through May 3).

Violent crime includes homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, and strangulation. Of those, only robbery has increased — up 6.7% compared to this time last year, and up 4.2% compared to the three-year average.

Property crime is slightly up compared to last year (+1.5%) but on par with the three-year average:

Property Crime 2025 YTD 2024 YTD 3 Yr Avg Change '24-'25 Change 3 Yr Avg - '25 Burglary/BE 604 540 577.3 +11.9% +4.6% Auto Theft 734 704 740.3 +4.3% -0.9% Theft from Auto 828 967 984 -14.4% -15.9% Personal/Other Theft 1,580 1,452 1,468.7 +8.8% +7.6%

The trends vary once you zoom in on certain areas of the city.

Violent crime in the Central Business District (Downtown) is up 8% compared to last year, and up 50% compared to the three-year average. That increase represents just two more incidents compared to last year, and nine more incidents compared to the three-year average.

Most crime in Cincinnati is concentrated in a few "hot spots."

"Ninety-five percent of our geographical area in our city does not cause us problems," Theetge said. "The residents in these 5% areas [hot spots] — they deserve safe, vibrant communities just as much as any other area of our city, and that's why we focus some of our resources there."

