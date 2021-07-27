-
A local protest in honor of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed by police, dissolved Friday night from a single organized march into smaller pockets of…
-
A new tower at Court and Walnut in Downtown Cincinnati is closer to completion after a topping ceremony Friday morning. The last four yards of concrete…
-
After more than an hour of discussion and public comments, the Cincinnati Historic Conservation Board is recommending landmark designation status for the…
-
The Cincinnati Historic Conservation Board meets Monday afternoon to consider designating the Terrace Plaza Hotel as a local landmark.The downtown…
-
The Terrace Plaza Hotel in downtown Cincinnati has been closed for more than a decade. But there's a move underway to designate the building as a local…
-
An anchor building of Fountain Square has a new owner. Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation, 3CDC, is purchasing Fountain Place for $7.5…
-
Cincinnati's annual Thanksgiving Day 10K run will take place throughout Downtown, the Riverfront and Northern Kentucky this Thursday, Nov. 22, impacting…
-
The Queen Bee Half Marathon takes place Saturday, October 13, and will require some roads downtown and outside the city to close temporarily. Although…
-
Some Downtown streets will be closed all weekend thanks to Oktboerfest Zinzinnati, but even more close Saturday due to The Hudepohl 14K/7K Brewery Run,…
-
Updated: 6:25 p.m. Cincinnati Police responded to a call of an active shooter at the Fifth Third Bank building on Fountain Square early Thursday morning.…