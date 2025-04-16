Former Macy's HQ office building now open with 341 apartments

A downtown Cincinnati skyscraper has been converted from office space into 341 new apartments. The building on West 7th St. between Race and Vine previously housed Macy’s headquarter office, until the company closed it down about five years ago.

Mayor Aftab Pureval joined other officials and the development team to cut the ribbon on the 7 West 7th Apartments Wednesday.

"In a time when downtowns around the country are struggling to adapt [and] grow, here we are in Cincinnati, cutting the ribbon on 341 new homes in one of our Downtown signature buildings," Pureval said.

He says the project is one of the largest housing developments in the city.

"And it's right Downtown — that is incredible for the vibrancy of our community."

The building includes a sky lounge on the eighth floor, a fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Most units are one- or two-bedrooms with rent between $1,500 and $2,600 a month; many feature floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of the city. A few penthouse units are priced above $5,000 a month.

The building housed offices for Macy's headquarters from 1994 until 2020, when the company consolidated its corporate workforce in New York.

City Manager Sheryl Long says the conversion to residential adds much-needed housing and adds to Downtown vibrancy.

"This isn't just an ordinary apartment building — it's an iconic feature of the Cincinnati skyline, redeveloped for its best and highest purpose," Long said.

City officials have pushed for more office-to-residential conversions since the pandemic sparked a rapid growth in remote work. Other conversion projects include the Carew Tower and the Union Central Tower on Vine.

"Taking an abandoned high rise — one of the icons of our skyline — and actually breathing life into it, this is all part of our strategy to go from Downtown being almost exclusively a commerce center to a real neighborhood," Pureval said.

The project is supported by a 30-year tax exemption approved by City Council three years ago.

