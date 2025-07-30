Cincinnati metro one of fastest-growing construction job markets in the country, report says

Demand for construction is growing in Cincinnati, despite a widespread shortage of construction workers.

A report from Associated General Contractors of America says the Cincinnati metro area added 5,800 construction jobs in the last year. That's more than nearly every other metro area in the country, according to the industry advocacy group. The report contains data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“We're building here in the Cincinnati region,” said Jordan Vogel, executive director at Allied Construction Industries. “In fact, some would say we are booming. And the simple math is that a lot of construction activity can equal a lot of job growth.”

He points to projects like the Duke Energy Convention Center renovation and upcoming infrastructure developments, like the Brent Spence Companion Bridge.

At the same time, Ohio construction firms report having a hard time finding qualified workers. Associated General Contractors of America Spokesperson Brian Turmail says many older construction workers are reaching retirement age, and fewer young adults are opting for careers in construction.

“That's significant, because workforce shortages around the country have the potential to undermine broader economic growth,” Turmail said.

He says not having enough workers can slow construction schedules or inflate the cost of projects.

Some firms are recruiting construction workers from other metropolitan areas to meet demand. The industry advocacy group also is pushing for support for more workforce training programs from the federal government.

