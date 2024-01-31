New renderings unveiled for Duke Energy Convention Center revamp

Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) Wednesday released new renderings of a renovated Duke Energy Convention Center. The drawings show lots of natural light filtering into center hallways from walls of glass windows along Fifth and Elm streets.

The $200 million project now includes closing off Elm Street permanently to create a public plaza, and retaining the popular "Cincinnati" sign on the building's west side.

"In addition to modernizing and making improvements to the interior of the building, the façade will receive a complete overhaul, opening up the building to natural light and enhancing the overall aesthetic of the structure," says Adam Gelter, 3CDC's executive vice president.

READ MORE: Cincinnati's convention center is getting a makeover.

Construction is slated to begin this year. Final funding packages are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

"We look forward to starting construction this July and reopening the building to the public in December 2025," Gelter adds.

1 of 6 — Cincinnati Convention Center_Moody Nolan + TVS_2.jpg Lifang;Moody Nolan;TVS 2 of 6 — Cincinnati Convention Center_Moody Nolan + TVS_3.jpg Lifang;Moody Nolan;TVS 3 of 6 — Cincinnati Convention Center_Moody Nolan + TVS_4.jpg Lifang;Moody Nolan;TVS 4 of 6 — Cincinnati Convention Center_Moody Nolan + TVS_5.jpg Lifang;Moody Nolan;TVS 5 of 6 — Cincinnati Convention Center_Moody Nolan + TVS_6.jpg Lifang;Moody Nolan;TVS 6 of 6 — Cincinnati Convention Center_Moody Nolan + TVS_7.jpg Lifang;Moody Nolan;TVS

Hamilton County commissioners in October approved increasing the county's hotel/motel tax by 1% to help fund the project.

During its annual meeting, Visit Cincy reported hotel room revenue grew 9% in Hamilton County in 2023. In downtown Cincinnati, revenues increased 18%. The tourism agency also says the "hotel average daily rate was up by 6% and average visitor spending increased by 23%."