New renderings unveiled for Duke Energy Convention Center revamp

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published January 31, 2024 at 3:45 PM EST
artist rendering of a large building with triangle shapes alternating over walls of glass windows
Lifang;Moody Nolan;TVS
/
3CDC

Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) Wednesday released new renderings of a renovated Duke Energy Convention Center. The drawings show lots of natural light filtering into center hallways from walls of glass windows along Fifth and Elm streets.

The $200 million project now includes closing off Elm Street permanently to create a public plaza, and retaining the popular "Cincinnati" sign on the building's west side.

"In addition to modernizing and making improvements to the interior of the building, the façade will receive a complete overhaul, opening up the building to natural light and enhancing the overall aesthetic of the structure," says Adam Gelter, 3CDC's executive vice president.

Construction is slated to begin this year. Final funding packages are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

"We look forward to starting construction this July and reopening the building to the public in December 2025," Gelter adds.

artist rendering entryway at corner of building. vaulted three-ish story glass fronted wall
1 of 6  — Cincinnati Convention Center_Moody Nolan + TVS_2.jpg
Lifang;Moody Nolan;TVS
artist rendering grassy park area with glass and silver building
2 of 6  — Cincinnati Convention Center_Moody Nolan + TVS_3.jpg
Lifang;Moody Nolan;TVS
artist rendering of building at night with glass windows and triangular cut outs
3 of 6  — Cincinnati Convention Center_Moody Nolan + TVS_4.jpg
Lifang;Moody Nolan;TVS
artist rendering of interior sunny balconies and entryway
4 of 6  — Cincinnati Convention Center_Moody Nolan + TVS_5.jpg
Lifang;Moody Nolan;TVS
artist rendering of interior cathedral ceilings in hallway with lot of windows
5 of 6  — Cincinnati Convention Center_Moody Nolan + TVS_6.jpg
Lifang;Moody Nolan;TVS
artist rendering of a hallway
6 of 6  — Cincinnati Convention Center_Moody Nolan + TVS_7.jpg
Lifang;Moody Nolan;TVS

Hamilton County commissioners in October approved increasing the county's hotel/motel tax by 1% to help fund the project.

During its annual meeting, Visit Cincy reported hotel room revenue grew 9% in Hamilton County in 2023. In downtown Cincinnati, revenues increased 18%. The tourism agency also says the "hotel average daily rate was up by 6% and average visitor spending increased by 23%."
Tana Weingartner
Senior Editor and reporter at WVXU with more than 20 years experience in public radio; formerly news and public affairs producer with WMUB. Would really like to meet your dog.
