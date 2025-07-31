Man arrested for arson in Northside pride flag burnings

The Cincinnati Fire Investigations Unit announced Thursday it arrested Thomas Niehaus, 52, in connection with the burning of pride flags on porches in Northside earlier this week.

At least one of the Wednesday incidents was captured on video. In that video shared with WVXU, a person is seen riding a bicycle up to a house and lighting a pride flag hanging from a wooden porch on fire. The figure says, "I hope it burns your house down," before using a homophobic slur.

WVXU spoke to Jon King, the owner of the house in the video. He says he and his wife were asleep when the incident happened. They discovered the burned flag a couple hours later.

"It could very well have lit our house on fire," King said. "That turned it from just annoying vandalism to, 'this is attempted arson with hate as the motivation.' It's right there in the video."

King said the incident made the neighborhood feel less safe. He said he reported it to Cincinnati Police and that officers were responsive.

The family displays the flag because they consider themselves allies of the LGBTQ community and the burning made them very concerned for their neighbors.

The suspect is alleged to have been riding a Red Bike during the incidents. A CFD spokesperson said the bike rental program aided investigators "by providing timely information that narrowed the geographic search down for our investigators."

Red Bike Executive Director Doug McClintock acknowledged the bike share program played a role in the investigation.

"We are proud to have assisted the Cincinnati Fire Department in responding to an incident involving a suspect using one of our bikes," McClintock said in a statement. "We are committed to the safety of our community and will continue to assist local authorities as needed. Thanks to the CFD – Fire Investigation Unit and CPD for their quick action."

Fire Chief Frank McKinley said the incident "saddens" the department. He commended the Fire Investigation Unit's work.

"Targeting homes in this manner not only destroys property but also endangers lives," the statement reads. "Thanks to the vigilance of residents and community partners, and swift work by the CFD-FIU, this individual is now in custody."

Niehaus faces four felony counts of aggravated arson and could face more as investigations continue.

