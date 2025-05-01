© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
2025 Election

2025's general election is Nov. 4. Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls.
Scenes from early voting at the Wayne County Board of Elections in Wooster, Ohio, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.
Politics
What you need to know to vote in the November 2025 general election
Although there are no statewide races on the November ballot, there are plenty of local races and issues that voters will decide. Here's more of what's on your ballot, and when and where to vote.
Meet the candidates for mayor

Aftab Pureval (left) and Cory Bowman.
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
Politics
Pureval and Bowman advance to November election in Cincinnati mayoral race
Three candidates were on the primary election ballot, and the top two now advance to the general election.
Get to know the candidates for Cincinnati City Council

All candidates for City Council in Nov. 2025, including 26 who will be named on the ballot and one certified write-in candidate.
Politics
A voter guide to where 2025 Cincinnati Council candidates stand on the issues
All 27 candidates responded to a WVXU survey asking their policy opinions on several key issues, including crime, development projects, and the city budget.


Listen to interviews with candidates for Cincinnati City Council
Local school board races

Race analysis by Howard Wilkinson