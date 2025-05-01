2025 Election
2025's general election is Nov. 4. Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls.
Although there are no statewide races on the November ballot, there are plenty of local races and issues that voters will decide. Here's more of what's on your ballot, and when and where to vote.
Meet the candidates for mayor
Becca Costello
Three candidates were on the primary election ballot, and the top two now advance to the general election.
Get to know the candidates for Cincinnati City Council
All 27 candidates responded to a WVXU survey asking their policy opinions on several key issues, including crime, development projects, and the city budget.
Local school board races
Five candidates are running for four seats on the Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education. WVXU reached out to all of the candidates on the ballot and asked each of them to answer the same three questions.
Voters will decide what direction the Board of Education will go next.
On top of electing new school board members, voters in the Lakota school district also will decide whether to approve funding for the district's proposed redesign.
Voters in the Mt. Healthy City School District will get a chance to cast ballots for school board candidates and a proposed levy the district says will generate $1.57 million annually.
Race analysis by Howard Wilkinson
In this election, Republicans and Charterites are trying to crack the code to electing candidates to Cincinnati City Council.
The developer is planning a scaled-down version of the Hyde Park Square development, but it still will be a campaign issue in Cincinnati's Council election.
Seven Cincinnati City Council candidates — all Democrats — will have to defend their approval of a Hyde Park Square development despite neighborhood resistance in this election.
A summer spike in violent crime in Cincinnati has brought the issue to the forefront of this year's City Council race.
Both the Republicans and the Charter Committee sense an opening in 2025.
The Charter Committee, a century-old "good government" organization has had its ups and downs. It may see a resurgence sparked by City Council's Hyde Park Square and "Connected Communities" controversies.
The 36-year-old half-brother of Vice President JD Vance will face incumbent Democratic Mayor Aftab Pureval in a city that is the brightest shade of Democratic blue.