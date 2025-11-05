Election results: Analysis of races for Cincinnati mayor, Council, and more
Cincinnati voters picked a mayor and nine City Council members this election.
But how many people actually voted?
And what impact did voter turnout have on the results?
On Cincinnati Edition, we get analysis of the races and results and discuss the impact of issues, including crime, development projects and the uncertainty surrounding the police chief.
Guests:
- David Niven, Ph.D., professor of political science, University of Cincinnati
- Chip Gerhardt, president and founder, Government Strategies Group LLC, member, Hamilton County Board of Elections
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.