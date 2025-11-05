Election results: Analysis of races for Cincinnati mayor, Council, and more

Cincinnati voters picked a mayor and nine City Council members this election.

But how many people actually voted?

And what impact did voter turnout have on the results?

On Cincinnati Edition, we get analysis of the races and results and discuss the impact of issues, including crime, development projects and the uncertainty surrounding the police chief.

Guests:



David Niven, Ph.D., professor of political science, University of Cincinnati

Chip Gerhardt, president and founder, Government Strategies Group LLC, member, Hamilton County Board of Elections

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

