© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Christopher Smitherman, Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, and Jerry Corbett on running for Cincinnati City Council

Published October 6, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Christopher Smitherman, Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, and Jerry Corbett.
Courtesy
/
the candidates
Christopher Smitherman, Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, and Jerry Corbett.

Our interviews with more than two dozen Cincinnati City Council candidates continues.

Over two weeks on Cincinnati Edition, we’ve invited all of the candidates on the show.

Guests:

  • Christopher Smitherman
  • Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney
  • Jerry Corbett

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition2025 Cincinnati City Council race
Stay Connected