Democratic-endorsed candidates sweep Forest Hills School Board

Jeff Nye, Erin Walczewski, and Jeremy Ward, three candidates endorsed by the Democratic Party, have won all three open seats on the Forest Hills Board of Education.

The three will replace current GOP-backed members Bob Bibb, Sara Jonas, and Mark Bell. Bibb and Jonas, who were first elected in 2021, didn't seek reelection. Bell, an incumbent who was appointed to the board earlier this year after former member Katie Stewart resigned, came up short in this year's race, along with fellow GOP candidate Forest Heis.

Nye, Walczewski, and Ward will join current board members Jason Simmons and Wendy Strickler at the start of 2026. When the three newest members are sworn in, the entire school board will consist of members endorsed by the Democrats — a stark difference from just four years ago when all but one member of the Forest Hills School Board had been endorsed by the Republican Party.

