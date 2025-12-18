WPTD-TV, WPTO-TV rebranding some subchannels on Jan. 5

First things first: Nothing is changing with the main PBS network channels for local public television stations WCET-TV and Dayton’s WPTD-TV.

Channel 48.1, Channel 16.1, Channel 14.1, and the 24/7 PBS Kids programming on Channels 14.3 and 16. 5, will remain the same.

But on Jan 5, 2026, programming on five subchannels will be rebranded so The Ohio Channel broadcasts from the Ohio Statehouse and some public TV stations across Ohio can be broadcast 24/7 on Channels 16.4 and Channel 14.4.

“We are always searching for ways to better serve our audiences,” says Kitty Lensman, president and CEO of Public Media Connect, which operates WCET-TV (Channel 48), WPTD-TV (Channel 14) and WPTD-TV (Channel 14). WPTD-TV and WPTO-TV are branded as "ThinkTV."

“For our local communities, the rebrand of our former Ohio/World channels will now provide our viewers with 24/7 access to Statehouse coverage and Ohio-produced programming that celebrates the history and culture of our state," Lensman says.

WPTO-TV, formerly licensed to Miami University as WMUB-TV, today broadcasts from WXIX-TV’s tower near Knob Hill in South Fairmount.

Here are the changes effective noon Monday, Jan. 5:

Channel 14.2 “Explore”: The former “Prime” channel becomes a combination of the current primetime repeats and international shows from the current Channel 14.4 “World.”

Channel 14.4 "Ohio Channel": Ohio programming airs 24/7 instead of sharing the current Channel 14.4 "World" channel with show from Great Britain, Japan and other countries.

Channel 16.2 "Journey": The current "Again" channel featuring primetime repeats will become "Journey," a mix of prime-time reruns plus lifestyle and how-to shows moving from Channel 16.3 "Life."

Channel 16.3 "World": The "World" programming which shared Channel 16.4 with The Ohio Channel takes over the former "Life" channel. "Life" shows move to Channel 16.2 "Journey."

Channel 16.4 Ohio Channel: "Ohio programming airs 24/7 instead of sharing the current Channel 14.4 "World" channel.

