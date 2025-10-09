New faces, tax levy on the ballot for voters in Mt. Healthy school district

Voters in the Mt. Healthy City School District will get a chance to cast their ballots in November for candidates running for the Board of Education and a proposed levy the district says will generate $1.57 million annually.

The past few years have been challenging for Mt. Healthy Schools. The district declared a fiscal emergency in early 2024 after previous accounting errors led the school leaders to spend more money than the district had.

In response, Mt. Healthy Schools laid off more than 100 employees and made significant cuts to transportation and other services to eliminate the forecasted multi-million dollar deficit. A financial planning commission was created by the state to oversee these changes and essentially took over the decision-making powers of the school Board, which caused some strife between the administrator and the state commission.

Since then, Mt. Healthy appointed a new superintendent, Sarah Wilson, and has continued to adjust its operating budget to pull itself out of the fiscal emergency. On Oct. 8, Wilson announced a financial recovery plan was approved by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

This year's school Board race includes four candidates: incumbents Stephanie Anderson, Emmett Kilgore, William Carter, and challenger Douglas Frazier, competing for three board seats with four-year terms. Tina Butler is the only candidate running for a special election seat for an unexpired two-year term. Carter and Butler both are listed as write-in candidates.

WVXU reached out to all of the candidates on the ballot and asked each to answer the same three questions. Responses are presented alphabetically below. Answers have only been edited for style and clarity.

Stephanie Anderson (incumbent)

Anderson did not respond to repeated requests to participate.

Tina Butler

Provided / Tina Butler

Much of the decision-making power of the school board has shifted to the state’s financial planning commission due to the district’s fiscal emergency. Why run for a board seat when the school board has such limited control?

I’m running for a Board seat to ensure that all students have the best educational experience that Mt. Healthy School District can offer. We have boots on the ground working for our parents and students. We saw what has taken place in the past, and going forward, we know what must take place to ensure the future success of our students, and I want to be a part of making it happen. There’s still a lot of work to be done.

The fiscal emergency and the significant budget cuts that followed have caused some to lose trust in district leaders and the school board. How can you, as a potential school board member, help the district regain trust?

I can help the district regain trust by being 100% transparent and honest about the day-to-day activities that are taking place in the schools and the communities. One student, one parent, one household at a time. As an elected Board member, I would create focus groups to learn what students, teachers, staff, and administration's needs are and how to best meet those needs. I would suggest a monthly email blast of the Board meetings so that parents would be aware of what information was discussed.

More than half of Mt. Healthy students are chronically absent, and cuts to the transportation budget this year likely won’t help matters. What can the district do to get students to school as it works to recover financially?

What the district could do to get students to school as it works to recover financially is develop a car pool program. This would consist of parent volunteers. Along with that, the district could have community volunteers, policemen, veterans etc. to stand along the students' routes with uplifting signs of encouragement. No busing for the high school is not a school district problem, it is a community problem. I would also like to take a look at other reasons why students are constantly absent.

William Carter (incumbent)

Carter did not respond to repeated requests to participate.

Douglas Frazier

Provided / Douglas Frazier

Much of the decision-making power of the school board has shifted to the state’s financial planning commission due to the district’s fiscal emergency. Why run for a board seat when the school board has such limited control?

Even though the state’s financial planning commission currently holds much of the decision-making power, the school board still plays an essential role in representing the community’s voice and setting the long-term direction for our schools. The commission’s involvement is temporary — but the decisions and relationships we build now will shape how quickly and successfully we regain local control.

Serving on the board during this time is about leadership, accountability, and partnership. We need board members who will advocate for responsible financial practices, maintain transparency, and keep the focus on students, teachers, and families. When fiscal stability returns, we want a board that’s ready to lead confidently and ensure that we never end up in this situation again.

So, I’m running to help rebuild trust, strengthen communication between the district and the community, and lay the groundwork for local control — because our schools ultimately belong to the people of this community, not the state.

The fiscal emergency and the significant budget cuts that followed have caused some to lose trust in district leaders and the school board. How can you, as a potential school board member, help the district regain trust?

Regaining trust starts with transparency, accountability, and consistent communication. As a school board member, I will work to ensure that every decision — especially financial ones — is made openly and with clear explanations to the public. The community deserves to know how and why resources are being used, and what steps are being taken to rebuild our financial stability.

I also believe trust grows from engagement. I’ll actively seek input from parents, teachers, staff, and students — not just during crises, but on an ongoing basis. People need to feel heard, and their ideas and concerns must help shape the district’s direction.

Finally, we have to demonstrate results. Fiscal responsibility, improved student outcomes, and stronger school-community relationships will speak louder than promises. My goal is to help restore confidence by showing that the board is working for the best interests of our students and taxpayers every single day.

More than half of Mt. Healthy students are chronically absent, and cuts to the transportation budget this year likely won’t help matters. What can the district do to get students to school as it works to recover financially?

Chronic absenteeism is one of the biggest challenges facing our district, and while the transportation cuts have made things tougher, we can’t afford to lose focus on getting our students in school every day. Attendance is directly tied to learning, graduation rates, and long-term success.

First, we need to strengthen communication and relationships with families. Many absences are the result of real-life challenges — transportation, work schedules, or health issues — and we need to listen and partner with families to find solutions that work for them.

Second, we can look for creative, community-based partnerships to fill transportation gaps — working with local organizations, churches, or even rideshare-style volunteer networks to ensure students have reliable ways to get to school.

Third, we must make school a place students want to be. That means investing in programs that engage them — from arts and athletics to career and technical education. When students feel connected and see value in their education, attendance improves.

Finally, as the district works toward financial recovery, I’ll advocate for restoring essential services like transportation as soon as possible, while continuing to manage our budget responsibly. Attendance isn’t just a statistic — it’s the foundation for student success and community strength.

Emmett Kilgore (incumbent)

Kilgore did not respond to repeated requests to participate.