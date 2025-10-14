Mayor Pureval discusses his campaign with Cincinnati Edition

Does it seem like there is more attention than normal on the Cincinnati mayoral race? A few factors may be at play, including the vice president’s brother challenging the incumbent and the simple fact that Republicans don’t often run for mayor in Cincinnati.

But putting the spectacle aside, it is an important race for a crucial seat in City Hall and there are key issues facing the candidates.

On Cincinnati Edition, we sit down with incumbent Democratic Mayor Aftab Pureval to discuss his priorities if re-elected. We have repeatedly invited Republican candidate Cory Bowman to the show but he has not agreed to a one-on-one interview.

Then, we discuss the race with WVXU reporter Becca Costello and Chris Wetterich with the Cincinnati Business Courier.

