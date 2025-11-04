© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voters reject $506M Lakota Schools levy proposal

91.7 WVXU | By Zack Carreon
Published November 4, 2025 at 10:57 PM EST
A sign supporting Lakota's ballot issue sits along Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester
WVXU
/
Zack Carreon
A sign supporting Lakota's ballot issue sits along Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester

Voters in the Lakota Local School District have rejected a $506 million bond issue and levy that would have funded a district-wide redesign.

School leaders have considered the redesign for years in response to growing student population. Enrollment at Lakota has surpassed 17,000 students, making it one of the largest school systems in the state.

The new facilities plan intended to decommission and eventually demolish numerous school buildings, construct new elementary schools, and expand some existing buildings.

While expensive, administrators said the plan would cut operating costs over time and reduce expenses.

New school board members

Voters also elected two new school board members in Alex Argo and recent Lakota West high School graduate, Benjamin Nguyen. Incumbent Kelley Casper held onto her seat.

Argo and Casper both supported Lakota's bond issue and levy, stating the redesign was needed to accommodate the district's growth. Nguyen was against the ballot measure, saying it would be too expensive for taxpayers.

They'll join current members Douglas Horton and Julie Shaffer at the start of 2026.

READ MORE:

Tags
Education Daily View2025 general electionLakota Local Schools
Zack Carreon
Zack Carreon joined WVXU as education reporter in 2022, covering local school districts and higher education in the Tri-State area.
See stories by Zack Carreon