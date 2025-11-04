Voters reject $506M Lakota Schools levy proposal

Voters in the Lakota Local School District have rejected a $506 million bond issue and levy that would have funded a district-wide redesign.

School leaders have considered the redesign for years in response to growing student population. Enrollment at Lakota has surpassed 17,000 students, making it one of the largest school systems in the state.

The new facilities plan intended to decommission and eventually demolish numerous school buildings, construct new elementary schools, and expand some existing buildings.

While expensive, administrators said the plan would cut operating costs over time and reduce expenses.

New school board members

Voters also elected two new school board members in Alex Argo and recent Lakota West high School graduate, Benjamin Nguyen. Incumbent Kelley Casper held onto her seat.

Argo and Casper both supported Lakota's bond issue and levy, stating the redesign was needed to accommodate the district's growth. Nguyen was against the ballot measure, saying it would be too expensive for taxpayers.

They'll join current members Douglas Horton and Julie Shaffer at the start of 2026.

