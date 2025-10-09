Lakota BOE candidates talk district redesign, board political tensions

Six candidates are in the running for three seats on the Lakota Local Schools Board of Education. Current school Board Vice President Kelley Casper is seeking to secure a third straight term, while five others — including recent Lakota West High School graduate,18-year-old Benjamin Nguyen — are looking for the chance to bring their perspectives to the table.

In 2021, Casper was reelected to the Board, along with two first-time candidates, Isaac Adi and Darbi Boddy. Adi is not seeking reelection and Boddy was removed in March 2024 following multiple controversies.

On top of electing new school board members, voters in the Lakota school district also will decide whether to approve an additional permanent improvement levy and a massive $506 million bond issue to help fund the district's proposed new redesign that will decommission and demolish several school buildings and open new ones.

The $506 million ask to voters towers over other recent bond issues proposed by school districts in Ohio. The closest in this year's election is a $235 million bond issue proposed by Olentangy Schools near Columbus.

WVXU reached out to all of the candidates on the ballot and asked each to answer the same three questions. Responses are presented alphabetically below. Answers have only been edited for style and clarity.

Alex Argo

What are your thoughts on the tax issues on the ballot this November, and do you think the proposed facilities master plan is the right move for Lakota’s future?

No elected official ever wants to ask their community for more money, but the way schools are funded in Ohio leaves districts with few options. Right now, we have an opportunity to bring back $200 million in state co-funding that comes from taxes we already pay. If we don't take advantage of it, other districts will, while our facilities continue to age. This funding would allow us to make renovations, additions, and consolidations that set up today's students and the next generation for success. Our neighboring districts have already taken advantage of the same program, and Lakota should not be left behind.

The Ohio school report card shows Lakota is doing well academically, but has room to improve with career, higher education, and workforce readiness. What can the district do to better prepare students for after graduation?

The state added the career, higher education, and workforce readiness component only recently, and one key measure is how many students earn 12 or more college credits in high school. Lakota has expanded College Credit Plus courses, but this was the first year it was scored, and we haven’t yet had a full four-year cohort complete since those investments began. I expect those scores will rise as more students move through. We also have a strong partnership with Butler Tech, where some students attend full-time and many more take career-focused classes from Butler Tech instructors in our own buildings. I want to see us grow these opportunities so every student leaves Lakota better prepared for college, career, or whichever path they choose.

The Lakota School Board has received plenty of media attention in the past few years due to personal and political disputes between board members. How can this new board refocus the public’s attention on academic success and the district’s future?

The board has already made progress in shifting attention back to students and academics, and I would like to see that continue. By modeling professionalism, being transparent and accessible to families, and keeping discussions focused on policy and student outcomes, we can maintain that progress. We should also continue highlighting the great work happening in classrooms and ensure our investments support student success in college, careers, and life. Keeping the focus on students will keep the community focused on the future.

Kelley Casper (incumbent)

What are your thoughts on the tax issues on the ballot this November, and do you think the proposed facilities master plan is the right move for Lakota’s future?

I absolutely believe the proposed facilities plan is the right move for Lakota's future. Nobody likes to ask our taxpayers for more money; unfortunately, that’s how schools are funded in Ohio. We have aging buildings and a growing student population, and our students deserve a robust education that will prepare them for the changing workforce. I'm willing to invest in their future.

The Ohio school report card shows Lakota is doing well academically, but has room to improve with career, higher education, and workforce readiness. What can the district do to better prepare students for after graduation?

This metric is challenging because the data is collected retrospectively. However, we have been proactively preparing for this category over the past several years by expanding access to rigorous coursework, introducing students to career pathways and certifications, and implementing targeted programs to strengthen our performance in this area.

The Lakota School Board has received plenty of media attention in the past few years due to personal and political disputes between board members. How can this new board refocus the public’s attention on academic success and the district’s future?

The new board can refocus attention by prioritizing student achievement, supporting district goals, and leading with unity and transparency. We must continue to celebrate successes and make decisions that are student-focused. We must also remember that the power on the board is in the collective and not in any one board member. Understanding that once a vote is taken, the board needs to support the decision even if individual opinions differ.

Elyse Jenkins

Jenkins did not respond to repeated requests to participate.

Tommy Montoya

What are your thoughts on the tax issues on the ballot this November, and do you think the proposed facilities master plan is the right move for Lakota’s future?

I believe taxpayers are generally supportive of schools and are invested in their success. I also believe taxpayers deserve accountability, transparency, and productivity in how schools spend their money. This is a large and complicated levy. As a candidate, I am grateful the levy is on the ballot and gives the community the power to make a choice. If the levy passes, it will be a significant investment in our community, but with that investment comes the need for transparency, productivity, and accountability in its use. If the levy fails, we still have to confront the realities of aging and overcrowded buildings. In either case, I feel my experience and ability to listen to and work with stakeholders from different backgrounds and perspectives will be valuable for the community to have on the board. Personally, I am voting in favor of the proposal and support the direction of the facilities master plan. Securing additional funding from the state and reducing the total number of buildings simplifies and reduces the ongoing operational costs for the district — all while driving meaningful improvements for student outcomes (e.g. the new grade consolidation in buildings leads to less social disruption which is shown to positively impact student success).

The Ohio school report card shows Lakota is doing well academically, but has room to improve with career, higher education, and workforce readiness. What can the district do to better prepare students for after graduation?

I am a product of the public education system and was actively involved in Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs throughout my high school experience. I am an HR executive with 13+ years of experience at a Fortune 100 company. I also served four years on the Utah Workforce Development Board and as the Youth Committee Chair. From these experiences, I have a strong belief in the power of expanding CTE programming in our schools and communities — including trade schools, apprenticeships, job shadows, etc. In our current age this necessarily includes ensuring our students are fluent in digital tools and smart technologies. As a board member, I would work to expand the partnerships between Lakota and technical schools, universities, and employers to ensure we are developing students with skills to be the ready workforce our community needs, now and in the future.

The Lakota School Board has received plenty of media attention in the past few years due to personal and political disputes between board members. How can this new board refocus the public’s attention on academic success and the district’s future?

We are living in an era with significant challenges and opportunities (master plan, levy, educational policies, DEI, parental rights, etc.). All of these topics are important and complex. Too often this board has allowed personality or party to overshadow the core outcome of schools — student achievement and success! I decided to run for the School Board because I was tired of the drama and distractions.

I offer a voice of reason — someone with the maturity and independence to break through gridlock and act with the best interest of students foremost in mind. As a father of four Lakota children, and with significant experience as a leader, listener, and communicator, I commit to using my time on the board to ensure we focus on (1) student outcomes, (2) teacher development, (3) collaborative and transparent community relationships, and (4) fiscally responsible leadership which supports long-term excellence in education.

I refuse to be boxed into extreme positions and commit to listening with the intent of learning and then working to find common ground solutions which benefit our students, teachers, and community. I commit to open dialogue, to prioritize policies which benefit all students, and to collaborate with all stakeholders to build a stronger Lakota! In these ways I think I could help the board return its focus to academic success and the district's long-term health. I would be honored for your vote and to represent you with a voice of reason on the Lakota School Board!

Benjamin Nguyen

What are your thoughts on the tax issues on the ballot this November, and do you think the proposed facilities master plan is the right move for Lakota’s future?

This ballot issue will be disastrous for our community. It is the largest levy in Ohio's history, on paper it will be $691 million, however the interest paying this project back could easily reach $1.2 billion. In addition to having nothing to do with improving academic achievement, this project is simply the raw construction and demolition of buildings. This means potential staff increases, classroom supplies, and instructional materials are not even covered. Furthermore, the square footage remains relatively the same meaning that the claim to decrease class sizes across the district is completely false. This plan, while being completely unjustified, fails to take into account the financial burden many of our taxpayers already find themselves in. Fixed-income residents will be forced from their homes as they struggle to compete with rising property taxes, businesses will be punished in an otherwise normally business-friendly area, and the average homeowner will see a property tax increase of $1,000. [Editor's note: Lakota's treasurer says the net millage will be lower since the school district is paying off past bonds in full earlier than planned. You can read more at this link.] Our district simply cannot afford this plan, and I am the only candidate opposing it.

The Ohio school report card shows Lakota is doing well academically, but has room to improve with career, higher education, and workforce readiness. What can the district do to better prepare students for after graduation?

I absolutely agree Lakota needs to do a better job at improving career and workforce readiness. If we were turning out future-ready students, we would do more to accommodate students who desire vocational and trade programs/certifications. Right now, if a student wants to invest in a trade skill, Lakota turns them to Butler Tech. What Butler Tech does is great but it cannot handle every single student who wants to be a part of their programs. That is why Lakota needs to take the initiative in not only informing students that college doesn't have to be the only option but also providing the programs to achieve these other options. Right now, the first time homebuyer in the U.S. is on average, 38 years old. If we want to make future-ready students, we need to let students know they can come out of high school and if they have a certification, they can be making upwards of $40,000 a year and buy their first home before the disastrous national statistics. Nearly half of Ohio's high school graduates go straight into the workforce and that's why I will fight to implement career tech programs into the K-12 curriculum because I believe in investing in our students and investing in the workforce.

The Lakota School Board has received plenty of media attention in the past few years due to personal and political disputes between board members. How can this new board refocus the public’s attention on academic success and the district’s future?

We've been mired in a lot of distractions lately and that's why I believe in the importance of new faces. Returning incumbent, controversial and ineffective "leadership" to the school board contributes to more problems down the road, this tax levy is a great example of that. We need new faces. Faces that share the values of our district, who have relationships with local elected officials, and who deeply care about our residents. Where parents choose to put their kids is one of the most intimate investments a family can make. That takes a lot of trust and for the past four years I believe Lakota has lost a lot of trust with the community. I will be a great member of our Board of Education because I will work with anyone and everyone to advocate for our students, restore fiscal sanity, and return the voices of parents back into the education of their kids.