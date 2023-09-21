Darbi Boddy

-
The ruling means Boddy will not be permitted to be within 500 feet of fellow Board Member Isaac Adi, and violating the protection order would result in her arrest.
Member Darby Boddy used antisemitic language and claimed the district promoted segregation by preferring to hire candidates based on their race.
Board President Lynda O'Connor said the new council would include 30 community members with diverse backgrounds and intends to have more productive conversations around topics like race, religion, and sexual identity in Lakota schools than the smaller diversity committee comprised of board and staff members.
Despite the strong response from Lakota parents, Boddy was determined to have the board discuss and vote on the motion at Monday's meeting but instead, board president Lynda O'Connor proposed an amendment tabling the motion.
Many in attendance showed support for Miller and condemned the accusations amplified by board member Boddy, while a small group at the meeting used time for public comment to speak out against Miller and repeat the claims against him.