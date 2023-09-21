Lakota School Board's Darbi Boddy receives civil protection order from fellow board member

Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy will not be allowed to legally attend any future school board meetings while Board Member Isaac Adi is present, according to a release by the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

This week, a civil protection order was issued against Boddy after a judge ruled on the case between the two board members.

The ruling means Boddy will not be permitted to be within 500 feet of Adi and violating the protection order would result in her arrest.

Following the order, Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser hand-delivered a letter to Sheriff Richard K. Jones saying that comments made through her attorney indicate Boddy does not plan to honor the protection order, which would trigger her immediate arrest if she shows up to a meeting or school building while Adi is there.

Despite the fact that Boddy and Adi work together on the school board, both Sheriff Jones and Gmoser say, "There will be no preferred treatment no matter your elected position, if you violate a civil protection order, you will be arrested on site."

Gmoser says Boddy plans to appeal the ruling but is still not allowed to violate the order during the 10-day appeal period.

Boddy and Adi campaigned together during Lakota's school board race in 2021, but their relationship began to sour once the two began working on the board.

Adi claims Boddy had been harassing him for months. During a May board meeting, Adi told fellow board members about a conference in April in Sarasota, Fla., hosted by The Leadership Institute, a conservative organization that trains conservatives on how to campaign, fundraise and organize.

Adi says during the conference, Boddy embarrassed him and the Lakota School District multiple times by making a scene in front of other attendees. After one session, Adi says Boddy went on stage and grabbed the microphone to make false claims about how he had voted on LGBTQ+ issues.

"Some people are building a monster in this place," Adi said. "I've been attacked three times. And later I keep getting videos, messages sent to me saying, 'Where do you know that crazy lady?' "

"It's not me. That's the name they gave you," he said.

Since then, Boddy has gotten into several more disputes with Adi.

A spokesperson for Lakota Schools responded to a request for comment with, " The only comment we can make at this time is that we will review the order and make adjustments as needed."

Lakota's next school board meeting is set for Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m.