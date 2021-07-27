-
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Charles Booker’s bid to unseat incumbent Republican Rand Paul in Kentucky’s senate race next year. Warren is a...
-
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman have declined an invitation to this year’s Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky, leaving the annual political speaking event with only Republican speakers.
-
Kentucky will get more than $460 million as part of a multistate settlement with Johnson & Johnson and other opioid manufacturers and distributors....
-
When Evelyn Richard met her husband, Ray, in the 1970s, they lived hundreds of miles apart."He was actually in Walton [in Boone County, Ky.] visiting a…
-
Lawmakers say they’ll investigate racial disparities and come up with solutions in a new Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity that met for the first time on Tuesday.
-
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says some vaccinated people should start wearing masks again as the delta variant is increasing COVID-19 cases across the…
-
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and Indiana have more than doubled compared to three weeks ago. New cases in Ohio are up 58%, with about a third…
-
Former Democratic state Rep. Charles Booker launched his 2022 campaign for U.S. Senate earlier this month. He’s trying to build off his 2020 Senate bid,...
-
For over 460 days, as the pandemic shut down visitation across the state, incarcerated people and their loved ones relied on the prison system’s costly phone calls and emails. The Kentucky Department of Corrections and Securus Technologies reaped big rewards.
-
The Diocese of Covington has a new bishop, the Vatican announced on Tuesday.Roger Foys's resignation was accepted by Pope Francis, who named Diocese of…