Lakota School Board members Darbi Boddy and Isaac Adi head back to court

The attorney representing Lakota School Board member Darbi Boddy is seeking to have the civil protection order against her by fellow board member Isaac Adi thrown out after an incident in Columbus over the weekend.

In September, Adi received a protection order against Boddy after he claimed she stalked and harassed him for months while the two served on the board. Shortly after, Boddy was granted an emergency stay on the order allowing her to attend Lakota School Board meetings with Adi present. The stay does not apply to non-Lakota School Board events.

While they have since both attended board meetings without incident and remained relatively quiet about the matter, Adi's attorney Robert Lyons filed a motion Tuesday morning to "impose a term of incarceration, financial sanctions, and an award of reasonable attorney fees" after claiming Boddy willfully violated the terms of the court order while recently attending the Ohio School Boards Association's Capital Conference.

In court records, Lyons says Boddy got within 500 feet of Adi during the conference, which violated the order.

Isaac Adi

The same day, Boddy's attorney Robert Croskery filed a motion to have the order terminated altogether. Croskery writes that Adi has used the order as a "sword, not shield, in an attempt to punish Darbi Boddy in her efforts to do her job as a school Board member."

In Croskery's motion, he claims the two attended the conference but had not been in the same sessions together. Croskery writes that at one point during the day, Adi had sought Boddy out and followed her, forcing her to leave the area due to the terms of the order.

Boddy's attorney goes on to say the order was improperly granted in the first place and Adi's actions are inconsistent with his supposed fear of her. Croskery is now asking to have the order thrown out, saying similar scenarios will undoubtedly continue to play out in the future.

Lakota's next school board meeting is set for Dec. 4.

