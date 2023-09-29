Darbi Boddy allowed to attend school board meetings despite civil protection order

Darbi Boddy, a Lakota School Board member who recently received a civil protection order against her from a fellow board member, is allowed to attend Monday's board meeting, a court has ruled.

The Journal News was the first to report the decision.

On Thursday, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard granted Boddy's emergency motion to partially suspend the order from Isaac Adi, writing, "Upon her arrival for any such meetings, respondent shall enter the meeting place immediately upon arrival and not communicate with the petitioner unless necessary during school board meeting business. At the conclusion of an [sic] school board meetings, respondent shall wait until five minutes after petitioner departs the school board meeting before she departs."

Boddy received the order last week, which stated she was not permitted to be within 500 feet of Adi and that violating the order would result in her arrest. Boddy's attorney filed the emergency motion that same week.

Boddy and Adi campaigned together during Lakota's school board race in 2021, but their relationship began to sour once the two began working on the board. Adi claims Boddy had been harassing him for months.

During a May board meeting, Adi told fellow board members about a conference in April in Sarasota, Fla., hosted by The Leadership Institute, a conservative organization that trains conservatives on how to campaign, fundraise and organize. Adi says during the conference, Boddy embarrassed him and the Lakota School District multiple times by making a scene in front of other attendees. After one session, Adi says Boddy went on stage and grabbed the microphone to make false claims about how he had voted on LGBTQ+ issues.

"Some people are building a monster in this place," Adi said. "I've been attacked three times. And later I keep getting videos, messages sent to me saying, 'Where do you know that crazy lady?' "

Lakota's next school board meeting is Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m.