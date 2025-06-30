Cincinnati has a new director of public services

Cincinnati has a new director for the Department of Public Services as of Monday. Mark Riley will lead the department that manages trash and recycling pickup, filling potholes, and snow removal.

Riley has worked in public services and water utilities in several Ohio cities, most recently in Reynoldsburg near Columbus. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long says this is an important position as the city deals with projected budget deficits and the effects of climate change.

"I needed somebody who understands the importance of data and the direction we're going," Long told WVXU. "How are we making sure that we're putting our dollars where they're supposed to go?"

Riley will take over for Jerry Wilkerson, who is retiring in September after more than 30 years of city service, including the last seven years as public services director.

Provided / City of Cincinnati Cincinnati Director of Public Services Mark Riley.

The city hired Fahrenheit Advisors to conduct a national search to help find a new director.

"We really needed somebody who understood the importance of building a team, understood the importance of building a family, was a very positive individual, and who understood that they were going to come into a challenging situation, [and] was ready to roll up their sleeves," Long said.

DPS faced heat from City Council earlier this year after a major snowstorm; some Council members said they fielded hundreds of complaints and said the city's response amounted to a "system breakdown."

The budget for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1, includes increased funding for public services, including some new positions. Long has also promised to install new technology in snowplows so drivers don’t have to use paper routes.

