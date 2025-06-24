Cincinnati police to use drones, new task force to address uptick in crime

Violent crime in Cincinnati is up 17% over the past 28 days, compared to the same time last year, according to police data. That includes 12 homicides in the last month, triple the number during the same month last year.

"Too many residents are becoming victims right now, too many neighbors are concerned about the safety of their streets, and all of this can have a real, tangible, and negative impact on our local economy, the health of our communities, and our vibrancy as a city," said Mayor Aftab Pureval in a press conference Tuesday.

Pureval and Police Chief Teresa Theetge say they are taking several steps to address the uptick, including increased use of drones and establishing a new citywide task force of officers.

"We see what is happening, we understand our responsibility, and we will not stop redoubling our investments and our strategies until we have fixed the problem," Pureval said.

Crime by the numbers

Theetge says the department is constantly looking at crime numbers, especially for the past 28 days.

The most recent report available includes data from May 25 to June 21, and compares that time period to the same dates in 2024.

Violent crime (homicides, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault) are up 17% compared to 2024; in real numbers, that means 147 reported incidents in that timeframe last year compared to 172 reported incidents this year.

Homicides have the highest increase, with 12 reported in 2025 compared to just four in 2024. Property crimes overall are up 7.9%; theft from auto has the largest increase at more than 46%; and personal/other theft is down nearly 12%.

The report also includes year-to-date numbers and compares them to the year-to-date of the previous year, as well as the year-to-date three-year average. By this metric, violent crime is down 1.9% year-over-year and down 6% from the three-year average. Homicides and robberies are still higher. Property crimes show small increases across the board for year-over-year comparisons, and two decreases compared to the three-year average: auto theft and theft from auto.

Reported shootings are down by any comparison metric:



Last 28 days compared to 2024: Shooting incidents are down 14.3%, shooting victims are down 19.6%

Year-to-date compared to 2024: Shooting incidents are down 22.9%, shooting victims are down 26.6%

Year-to-date compared to three-year average: Shooting incidents are down 27.7%, shooting victims are down 30.4%

CPD publishes these "STARS" reports online weekly at this link; navigate to "STARS Reports" then "2025 STARS Reports" and find the most recent document at the bottom of the list.

See the full report below (article continues after):

Provided A crime data report produced by the Cincinnati Police Department.

Drone program

Police Theetge says the department has been piloting drones for several months, using a "drone as first responder" model for some situations, like assessing a traffic backup without having to send an on officer in-person.

Theetge says CPD is gearing up to significantly expand the program.

"It's absolutely amazing what this drone program can do, because they can operate from anywhere, as long as [the pilot] has an internet connection, they can fly a drone anywhere in this city where we want them to go."

Theetge says by the end of summer, CPD should be able to use a drone as a "first responder" in 90% of the city. The expanded program also will allow CPD to use drones for activities like following a suspect fleeing from police, monitoring suspicious activity in a high-crime area, or keeping track of large events.

Theetge says the department worked with community councils on public engagement while designing the drone program. That includes alleviating privacy concerns.

"Our operators will have strict guidelines on what they can and cannot use the drone for, and high expectations that they adhere to those guidelines."

New task force

The police department plans a citywide roving task force made up of officers previously assigned to specific districts. Theetge says the task force efforts will vary depending on crime data.

"Instead of having four or five officers and a sergeant address theft from autos in, say, the Central Business section, now we will have maybe 20, 30, 35 at one time that will be addressing this."

Theetge says it will not change the number of uniformed police assigned to patrol duty.

Parental accountability

Officials say most young people are not engaged in criminal activity, and that parents need to be more responsible for keeping track of teens who do engage in unwanted behavior.

"It is at a point now where we have to work with our city attorney to understand where we can hold parents accountable, particularly for repeat offender teens and children," Pureval said.

Theetge told the story of a 13-year-old boy recently arrested on suspicion of car theft.

"Just prior to [police] putting their hands on him, he threw down a firearm that had a drum magazine attached to it capable of holding 50 rounds," Theetge said. "His endeavor with crime started two years earlier, breaking into cars at the Museum Center when he was 11. So Mom, Dad, you can't say you didn't know. You cannot tell me you didn't know."

Theetge and Pureval say there are very few options available for legally holding parents accountable, but they plan to discuss options with the city's law department.

