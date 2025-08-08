Grand jury indicts 6 suspects in downtown Cincinnati fight

A grand jury has returned charges in an assault that got Cincinnati negative international attention.

Six people have been indicted in connection with an early morning brawl in downtown Cincinnati last month. They're each charged with three counts of felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting.

According to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office, a conviction on all counts could come with a sentence of nearly 30 years in prison.

The melee was caught on video and spread across the internet showing at least three people beaten by multiple assailants, but prosecutors and investigators have not said what triggered it.

Prosecutor Connie Pillich indicated some of the defendants may not have actually physically assaulted the victims, but still aided in the incident.

Local law enforcement and civil rights organizations weigh in

The Hamilton County Association of Chiefs of Police has released a statement condemning the violence, and pointing to "gaps in the judicial process." The group represents the heads of every law enforcement agency in the county.

“We are no longer willing to remain silent while gaps in the judicial process repeatedly undermine the tireless work of our officers,” it reads. “It is not enough to arrest violent offenders if they are swiftly released back into our neighborhoods due to lax bail practices or insufficient sentencing.”

One person arrested was out on bond for previous charges when the July 26 incident occurred.

The association plans to meet with judges, prosecutors, and other elected officials to talk about current bail reform policies, sentencing, and repeat violent offenders.

The statement says that meeting will take place in the next 30 days.

The Cincinnati Chapter of the NAACP is asking why another person has not been charged in the July 26 Downtown brawl. A statement from the civil rights group Friday morning says one individual appears to be the instigator, both verbally and physically, but has not been charged.

Posts on social media first suggested the altercation was a random attack with potential racial motivations, leading to a political firestorm around the incident.

“We are sure that the process of investigation runs its course, and our timeline of discovery may or may not agree with the speed of law enforcement,” the statement reads. “It is important that all investigators have a history of fair and unbiased reporting. Justice cannot be just us.”

The NAACP statement also criticizes many of the witnesses for not calling 911.

At a press conference Aug. 1, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge answered a question about video showing a white man slapping a Black man.

“We were contacted just yesterday, asking the investigators to go to the Justice Center to speak with him. He is represented by counsel. The investigators are aware of that," Theetge said. "They spoke to his counsel before they went down to see him, and the counsel said ... he did not want the police talking to his client, so therefore we have not had a conversation with him yet.”

Police have not responded to questions Friday afternoon.

— additional reporting by Becca Costello and Nick Swartsell

Read more:

