Camp Washington skate park expected to open in summer 2026

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published December 29, 2025 at 11:55 AM EST
A rendering of the skate park that will be built behind the Camp Washington Recreation Area.
Hunger Skate Parks
/
Provided
A rendering of the skate park that will be built behind the Camp Washington Recreation Area.

Construction on a new skate park in Camp Washington is expected to begin in late January or early February.

Funds are secured for the skate park itself, including from the city of Cincinnati and a state grant. A group called the Cincinnati Skatepark Project advocated for the project for the last few years and raised private funds to get it across the finish line. Evan Walker is co-founder of the group.

"Our goal is to get people out and skating in the space when it's nice and warm again," Walker told WVXU. "Hopefully that could be sometime this summer."

Walker says the work isn't over yet — they’ll continue to seek funding for additional features.

"From the very beginning, we knew that we wanted it to be a project that enlivens the community," he said. "We want to raise money to add trees to the project, add pollinator gardens and bioswales and things like that, as well as light so that people can skate at night, when it's getting dark early in the winter, or in the summer when it's hot during the day."

The skate park will be constructed on a grass lot behind the Camp Washington Recreation Area, next to a playground and a basketball court. Much of the greenspace will remain.

The park’s design includes a cheese coney skaters can jump over. See a "flyover" of the design rendering below:
Concept design Fly through for meeting_cinci).mp4

Becca Costello
Becca joined WVXU in 2021 as the station's local government reporter with a particular focus on Cincinnati. She is an experienced journalist in public radio and television throughout the Midwest. Enthusiastic about: civic engagement, public libraries, and urban planning.
