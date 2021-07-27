-
Lack of swimming ability is a chief reason drowning is a leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and…
-
Last week's warm weather was a tease of spring, giving rise to thoughts of budding flowers, longer days and for some, the anticipation of summer camp.…
-
Cincinnati officials say the city's Parks and Recreation Departments are struggling under tight budgets and mounting repair bills. City administrators are…
-
Despite rising COVID-19 numbers, public schools in Cincinnati are set to reopen in-person next week. For parents who want a remote option for their kids,…
-
Starting Monday, June 8, the Cincinnati Recreation Commission will open several neighborhood pools as well as host limited-attendance day camps for…
-
If you visit a pool operated by the YMCA or the city of Cincinnati this summer, you'll need to schedule a reservation before arriving.That's one safety…
-
If you visit an outdoor pool operated by the city of Cincinnati this summer, you'll need to schedule a reservation before arriving.That's one of…
-
Cincinnati's 23 recreation centers are a place to socialize, play and swim, but for the thousands of kids who visit them daily, they are so much more.…
-
If there was any question about which season we are in, the next few days should prove educational. The National Weather Service has issued a heat…
-
Cincinnati Recreation officials say they need $94 million in the next six years just to repair and maintain current facilities. At the same time, the…