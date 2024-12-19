Can't wait for school to start again? Cincinnati Rec Commission offering holiday mini-camps

The holiday season is here, and the kids will be out of school. But work doesn't stop for a lot of caregivers, so they might have trouble keeping the kids out of trouble. The Cincinnati Recreation Commission has a possible solution. Marketing Director Chris Pike says there's still room in some of the CRC's mini-camps.

“They run roughly during the school hours, when the parents would be at work,” he says. “It’s kind of a stop-gap really, for parents, to give them a little time, a little refuge over the holidays.”

Pike says they're offering such programming as indoor and outdoor activities, sports, arts and crafts, and STEM programs for kids 5 to 12 years old.

“As a parent, it’s hard. You can’t take two weeks off at the end of the year to be there with your kids,” he says. “You want to take a little bit of time, but you also don’t want them sitting in the house on the phone all day, and playing Fortnite constantly. You’d like to give them a little socialization.”

Pike says the CRC has put on mini-camps for years, and time them for when Cincinnati Public Schools are on extended breaks.

RELATED: Roller rink may be included in plans for a new Over-the-Rhine recreation center

He says you have some flexibility when signing the kids up.

“We have 23 centers across Cincinnati’s 52 communities. So even if there’s a center that might be really close, there might be another center that has availability on your way to work.”

The camps start Monday, and continue until Jan. 3, 2025, but are closed for Christmas and New Year's days.