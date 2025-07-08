Here's when the next BLINK will happen

Mark your calendars — preferably with something very bright. The next BLINK is coming.

Organizers for the biennial light and art festival say the next edition of BLINK will take place Oct. 8-11, 2026. They've also opened up the application process for artists interested in participating. Last year, 944 artists from 65 countries applied.

"BLINK has always been about pushing creative boundaries and bringing people together through awe and wonder,” Executive Director Leslie Mooney said in a news release. “As we open the Call to Artists for 2026, we’re looking to collaborate with visionaries locally and globally who want to help us tell bold, unexpected, and meaningful stories through light, art, and immersive experiences. Our goal is to continue building something that reflects the heart of our region and resonates on a global scale.”

BLINK started in 2017 and has grown since. Its last iteration in 2024 is estimated to have drawn more than 2 million people to murals, light projection mapping projects, and installations across a 30-block stretch of Downtown, Over-the-Rhine, Newport, and Covington over four nights.

