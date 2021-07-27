-
Updated: Oct. 16, 4:47 p.m.The second Blink festival was bigger than the first, expanding into Kentucky with more murals, and more projection mapping. It…
Blink started Thursday night and one of the biggest, if not the biggest, event was the lighting of the Roebling Suspension Bridge. The historic span was…
Correction 4:46 p.m.The four-night light and art phenomenon known as Blink starts Thursday, with projection mapping, sculptures and murals on display from…
Architects of Air is back for this year's Blink festival. The inflated luminarium makes use of a thin PVC material to create a glowing wonderland of color…
The BLINK art, light and culture event returns to Cincinnati. And this year it stretches into Covington with more than two miles of lights illuminating…
It's a busy month for artist Pam Kravetz. But most months are. She is one of the participating artists in the BLINK parade and festival and she is also…
Organizers of Blink have already said it's best to plan on parking during the light and art festival and seeing the spectacle as a pedestrian. Julie…
Updated: Oct. 11Organizers of this year's Blink festival are encouraging people to walk, take the bus, ride the streetcar, hop on a bike or rent a scooter…
Blink will have more than 40 light-based interactive installations and over 80 entertainers during the four-night multi-media cultural event. There were…
Updated 4:16The parade that kicks off the Blink festival is moving. The Future City Spectacular parade will start at Eighth Street, and travel south on…