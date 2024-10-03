© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
BLINK 2024 map shows a bigger event footprint

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published October 3, 2024 at 2:34 PM EDT
Scaffolding is in a parking lot at Central Parkway and Walnut, overlooking a mural that will be lit up for Blink.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
In 2022, scaffolding for a Blink illumination was set up days ahead of the four-night festival.

Cincinnati's BLINK festival is just two weeks away, and organizers have released a map of all the exhibits and activities. There will be a few printed guides, and there is the online version, which can go into greater detail. Executive Director Justin Brookhart says the map isn't a checklist, it's a guidebook, and viewers should wander around to see as much as they can or want to.

"BLINK is a four-night extravaganza — and you can choose your own adventure to see as much or as little as you want to discover," Brookhart says . "Don't be afraid to go off the beaten path and take your time to wonder around every corner.”

The map shows familiar zones, including Findlay Market, Over-the-Rhine, Downtown, The Banks and Covington, and it shows a couple of new locations: Newport and Lytle Park.

RELATED: Blink announces artists for 2024 festival

For the first time, Newport will host three light mapping projections, and six light installations from Newport on the Levee to James Taylor Park. Lytle Park will feature three installations.

Also new this year: a fashion show by "Project Runway" contestant Asha Ama, at Republic and 15th, and a pop-up skate park at Liberty and Elm.

The streetcar will be operational again this year, and Metro, TANK and CincyLink will offer free rides from five Park & Ride locations to the Riverfront Transit Center. A press release says street closures will be detailed at a later date.

BLINK starts Oct. 17 with a parade, and continues until the night of Oct. 20.
