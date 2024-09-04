© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
New BLINK zones should make seeing the event more 'manageable,' organizers say

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published September 4, 2024 at 5:45 PM EDT
The Toy Heritage mural light up during Blink 2022.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
The Toy Heritage mural on Court Street had technical issues on Thursday and Friday nights, but was working for the rest of the 2022 Blink festival.

Organizers of the BLINK festival have released the event's footprint. The light and art show will stretch from Findlay Market in the north to Covington and Newport in Northern Kentucky.

BLINK will include 80 artists in six zones this year, with the addition of Newport. Findlay Market, Over-the-Rhine, Downtown, The Banks, Covington and Newport will host projection mapping, light sculptures, and other live entertainment. Executive Director Justin Brookhart says categorizing the zones will break the four-night event into "manageable pieces" for viewers. He says some highlights include light-mapping of Music Hall; the Toy Heritage mural; Newport on the Levee; and the Hotel Covington. There will also be a light bridge over the Ohio River, and the drone show is returning.

Courtesy

Brookhart says BLINK is designed to be experienced without a vehicle. Metro and TANK will offer free rides, and direct access from three Park & Ride locations to the Riverfront and Covington Transit centers.

BLINK starts with a parade the evening of Oct. 17, and continues through the following Sunday night.
