New BLINK zones should make seeing the event more 'manageable,' organizers say

Organizers of the BLINK festival have released the event's footprint. The light and art show will stretch from Findlay Market in the north to Covington and Newport in Northern Kentucky.

BLINK will include 80 artists in six zones this year, with the addition of Newport. Findlay Market, Over-the-Rhine, Downtown, The Banks, Covington and Newport will host projection mapping, light sculptures, and other live entertainment. Executive Director Justin Brookhart says categorizing the zones will break the four-night event into "manageable pieces" for viewers. He says some highlights include light-mapping of Music Hall; the Toy Heritage mural; Newport on the Levee; and the Hotel Covington. There will also be a light bridge over the Ohio River, and the drone show is returning.

Brookhart says BLINK is designed to be experienced without a vehicle. Metro and TANK will offer free rides, and direct access from three Park & Ride locations to the Riverfront and Covington Transit centers.

BLINK starts with a parade the evening of Oct. 17, and continues through the following Sunday night.