Black bear sighted in Greenhills, Springfield Township

Officials in Springfield Township and Greenhills are confirming a black bear has been spotted in their communities. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) says it's most likely the same young male bear that's been spotted across southwest Ohio in the last few weeks.

Black bears are currently listed as endangered in Ohio. There are an estimated 50 to 100 bears in the state While the animals are native to Ohio, they were extirpated by 1850 because of unregulated hunting.

Doorbell camera footage from the area of the Golf View and Ridgevale neighborhoods in Springfield Township shows a bear walking along the front walkway of a home toward, and across, the driveway. According to the time stamp on the video, the event occurred a little after 4 a.m. Monday.

Video footage from a Greenhills police officer also taken before dawn Monday shows a bear loping across the Commons in Greenhills. The police department says the bear was last seen behind Our Lady of the Rosary Church at 17 Farragut Road and Winton Road.

Bear on an 'excursion'

The ODNR, Divison of Wildlife says reports of this cub have been coming in for several weeks. Wildlife Management Supervisor Brett Beatty says while the cub isn't tagged, they do think it's the same bear. He says it's thought to be a 2-year-old cub that recently separated from its mother to strike out on its own.

"It's most likely a young male, just given his size and his behavior," he tells WVXU. "We started [getting the] first reports of this bear ... a couple weeks ago near Hillsboro in Highland County."

Using sightings reported to ODNR, Beatty says the agency has tracked the bear's movement from Hillsboro to Wilmington, Xenia, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, New Carlisle, Clark County, Springfield, Yellow Springs, Caesar Creek, and now into the Greater Cincinnati area.

Beatty hypothesizes this bear's mother is probably getting ready to breed again, something female black bears do every two years or so. A female preparing to breed usually encourages their offspring to separate at this point in life. While a young female might stay near her mother, that's not the case for males.

"Young males tend to go on an excursion, if you will," Beatty explains. "They venture out to find their own territory, so that's what this guy's doing. He's just going on a big walkabout, trying to find a place where there's probably a good possibility of him running into a future mate, and a place where it's not also occupied by another bear."

That means the Tri-State could be in for more black bear sightings as this fellow finds — to paraphrase Goldilocks — the spot that's just right for him.

What to do if you see a black bear

Authorities in both communities urge people to report any sightings to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife at (800) 945-3543 or wildinfo@dnr.ohio.gov.

"If you see the bear, do not approach or corner it. Observe from a distance. Make loud noises to encourage the bear to move away on its own," the Village of Greenhills writes on Facebook.

In a statement to WVXU, Springfield Township states, "We are directing residents to call the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to report sightings of the bear. Do not approach the bear, and follow ODNR’s guidelines for bear-proofing your property."

Hamilton County 911 Director Andrew Knapp confirms there have been 8-10 calls related to bear sightings, though he notes most of those appear to be people asking if bear reports are true. He did confirm dispatch took a call reporting a bear around 6:45 a.m. Saturday on westbound I-275 near Mosteller Road.

When police responded to the area Saturday, dispatch said officers did not find a bear

Knapp reminds people that black bears are native to Ohio and people shouldn't call 911, but rather report sightings to ODNR. He also recommends people not leave trash and things like pet food outdoors that might attract bears or other wildlife. Only call 911 if there's an actual emergency involving an animal.

Is the bear going to the park?

Monday's sightings occurred near Winton Woods. Great Parks says in a statement to WVXU that it "is aware of reports of black bear sightings in northern Hamilton County," but "we cannot confirm whether the bear has actually entered Great Parks."

The park district says it's notifying park guests and sharing precautions about properly securing food and what to do if you spot the bear.

"Do not try to seek out the bear," Great Parks warns. "These recommendations apply to many forms of wildlife beyond bears."

Bear tips from ODNR

Black bears are usually fearful of people, therefore bear attacks are a rare occurrence. Bears do not attack or kill children or pets as long as the bear is given its space and not cornered. The first thing to do when you see a bear is remain calm. Generally, black bears are non-aggressive and prefer to flee from the area as soon as they are aware of your presence. If you encounter a bear, and it is not aware of your presence, simply back away from the area slowly. If the bear is aware of your presence and it does not leave the area, avoid direct eye contact with the animal. Give the bear an easy escape route and again, simply back slowly away from the area. Always avoid running or climbing trees, which may provoke a chase. An easy way to remember this is to be AWARE:

A ct calm and do not run.

ct calm and do not run. W arn the bear that you are near; talk in a firm, calm voice.

arn the bear that you are near; talk in a firm, calm voice. A llow space between you and the bear. Step aside and back away slowly. Do not make the bear feel trapped or threatened.

llow space between you and the bear. Step aside and back away slowly. Do not make the bear feel trapped or threatened. R aise your hands above your head to appear larger if the bear approaches. Clap your hands or shout to scare the bear away.

aise your hands above your head to appear larger if the bear approaches. Clap your hands or shout to scare the bear away. Exit the area.

More about bears

According to ODNR, "Most black bears range in size from 100 to 400 pounds, are 5 to 6 feet in length and average 3 feet high at the shoulder. The majority of bears in Ohio weigh between 125-250 pounds, and are juvenile male bears. Dispersing young black bears will often travel great distances in search of new habitat and are most likely to be seen by or interact with humans. These bears are extremely agile and are able to run up to 35 mph, climb trees with ease and swim long distances."

