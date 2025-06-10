There's a baby bald eagle at Winton Woods. How you can see it

It's no secret bald eagles are making a comeback. There are at least 986 confirmed nests in Ohio, and the birds are off both state and national endangered species lists.

People have spotted the national symbols a number of times over the years at Winton Woods. Great Parks Regional Education Manager Monica Reznik says two bald eagles built a nest there a couple years ago, and they recently hatched a special surprise.

"Because of the height of the nest, we didn't see it until the end of April, but we did see behaviors indicating the parents were taking care of a young bird," she says.

Observers have since noted the young eagle is growing its adult feathers. Baby eagles generally learn to fly at about 10 weeks old, so it should take its first flight right around the Fourth of July.

Baby bald eagle viewing sessions are planned Thursday, June 12 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 16 from noon to 2 p.m. Another session July 12 will take place in kayaks on Winton Lake.

Resnik says staff from Great Parks will have everything you need to do some bald eagle watching.

"With our eagle watch programs, we set up a station where you can learn about birds of prey, including bald eagles, and then we have binoculars and spotting scopes that we use to observe the nest from a safe distance," she says.

Park staff are keeping people about 330 feet away from the nest so as not to disturb the baby bird and its parents. Federal law prohibits any disturbance of the nest.

