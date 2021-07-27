-
Great Parks of Hamilton County will ask voters to approve a new levy in November. Park Commissioners Thursday morning signed off on an additional 0.95…
-
Trail enthusiasts will gather Monday morning for a ceremonial groundbreaking on the final phase of the Little Miami Scenic Trail.Great Parks of Hamilton…
-
The site of the former estate of the late James N. Gamble in Westwood will become a park.Great Parks of Hamilton County and the Greenacres Foundation have…
-
Great Parks and Cohen Recycling's annual holiday light recycling program has broken a record for the second year in a row, collecting 15,700 pounds of…
-
An international biodiversity challenge is coming to Ohio in April and local parks are betting on Cincinnatians to beat the competition from Columbus and…
-
There are only two locations in Hamilton County where one of the earliest blooming wildflowers is known to grow, and just one where it grows naturally.…
-
Editor's note: Famed wildlife artist John Ruthven has died. Known as the the "20th Century Audubon" for his depictions of birds, wildlife and flora,…
-
Updated Aug. 5, 2020Less than three weeks after approving a levy request for the November ballot, Great Parks of Hamilton County commissioners have…
-
On the heels of completing a new master plan, and with work still going on at the individual park planning level, the Board of Park Commissioners for…
-
For the 14th year, National Pollinator Week will work to bring awareness to the need for communities and individuals to introduce more pollinator-friendly…