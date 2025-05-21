Investigators are looking into how and why sewage got into the lake at Winton Woods

Investigators are determining what caused sewage to leak into the lake at Winton Woods. The discharge was reported Monday, May 19, and made public May 20. The sewage was observed on the north side of Winton Lake near the campground.

The Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati (MSD) says a sanitary sewer line about a mile north of the lake might be the source. The sewage may have gotten into a small creek in Springfield Township that flows into the lake.

"The sewer lines are being evaluated for a potential blockage or break. MSD is flushing and televising (a camera system on wheels that is inserted into the sewer line to capture video footage of the inside of the pipe) the sewer line between Waycross Road and Embassy Drive to determine the issues," the agency writes in a statement to WVXU. "This is difficult work due to the topography of the area. MSD is also cleaning the creek near Waycross Road."

MSD reports water samples from the lake on May 20 did confirm "elevated E. Coli levels in one of three areas tested, at the northern portion of the lake near the campground."

More water sampling is expected.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we’re working collaboratively to monitor the situation to ensure that park visitors remain safe,” says Craig Davidson, assistant health commissioner for environmental health services with Hamilton County Public Health, in a release.

The agency advises people avoid the northern side of the lake for now.

"To protect our employees, volunteers, guests and neighbors, Great Parks has suspended all recreational activities at Winton Lake, including paddleboarding, fishing, kayaking and canoeing," the park district says in a statement. "Great Parks will continue to be in communication with MSD and Hamilton County Public Health about this incident and will share updates about Winton Lake as they become available."

Swimming is already prohibited in the lake.

Water quality testing is underway, according to the Metropolitan Sewer District.

Updates on the closure can be found on the Great Parks website.

Hamilton County Public Health also says children and pets should not be allowed near the affected area; people should avoid coming into contact with lake water; and advises thoroughly washing hands, clothing and footwear after being in the area.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirms to WVXU that the sewage discharge into the lake will not affect work on the Winton Lake dam which is scheduled to begin in August. That work will involve drawing down the lake — known as West Fork Lake by the Corps, but more commonly as Winton Lake, as it was named by Great Parks — by at least 8 feet.

Previous environmental issues

In June 2019, sewage was discovered overflowing from two manholes into a pond and, from there, into Winton Lake. A blocked sewer line was to blame. The Metropolitan Sewer District determined a mass of tree roots, grease and "flushable" wipes caused the sewer line to overflow.

Despite being marketed as "flushable," wet wipes do not break down in water the way toilet paper does. They can become tangled around equipment or get combined with grease and other refuse items to form "fatbergs" - congealed masses that clog sewer lines and cause backups and overflows.

This isn't the first environmental hazard for Great Parks. On March 17, 2014, an oil pipeline operated by a Sunoco subsidiary burst, sending 20,000 gallons of oil down a hillside stream at Oak Glen Nature Preserve in Colerain Township. The cleanup and remediation lasted several years. Restoration is complete, and the preserve is in a monitoring state.

This news story will be updated.

