As Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan continues, Hamilton County is expected to receive more than 14,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.More vaccines are…
A Clermont County fast food restaurant employee has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.Public Health officials say the person worked at the Taco Bell on…
The Exchange Project has opened a new location in Westwood at 2420 Harrison Ave.The Exchange Project is a public health initiative that educates people…
Hamilton County Public Health says Taylor Creek Youth Organization in Whitewater Township hosts baseball, softball and soccer games, and in the winter is…
In the past three weeks, there have been nearly 300 overdoses and three deaths from heroin in the Cincinnati area. These are unprecedented numbers and the…
Last month, Kroger made Naloxone, a heroin-overdose reversal medication, available without a prescription in the Tri-state. The drug works within minutes…
Hamilton County Commissioners are modifying the approval process for something called "then and now" resolutions proposed by the Public Health…
Add Hamilton County to the list of places in Ohio which have identified human cases of the West Nile Virus.Hamilton County reports two cases coming from…