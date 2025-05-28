Why is Winton Lake always at risk for elevated levels of E. coli?

Winton Lake reopened Sunday, May 25, after testing showed E. coli in the lake returned to acceptable levels. The levels were elevated for several days following a sewage overflow May 19 that flowed into the lake.

"With E. coli results being below both the Ohio Bathing Water standards and U.S. EPA recreational standards, the HCPH recommendation to limit recreational activity at Winton Lake is lifted," Greg Kesterman, health commissioner for Hamilton County Public Health, said in a May 24 release announcing the lake would reopen the following day. "It is OK to boat, fish and recreate at the lake. We still recommend good hand hygiene after water recreation."

The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) said a partial blockage caused by roots and wet wipes was to blame for sewage getting into the lake at Winton Woods. The discharge was reported Monday, May 19, and made public May 20. The sewage was observed on the north side of Winton Lake near the campground. MSD later determined the overflow occurred about a mile upstream of the lake in Springfield Township. The overflow entered a tributary creek near Waycross Road and Embassy Drive and then flowed into the lake.

MSD said repairs to the blocked sewer line were completed by May 22, but the lake remained closed as water quality testing continued. The tributary also was cleaned.

A second round of testing following the repair indicated elevated E. coli levels in other parts of the lake not near where the overflow entered the lake. Great Parks of Hamilton County, in a statement to WVXU, wrote, "Due to the large size and urban character of the Winton Lake watershed, there are many potential contaminants that can be picked up by water on the way into the lake."

Metropolitan Sewer District / Provided Charts showing E. coli testing results from Winton Lake.

Winton Lake — named West Fork Lake by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which constructed it — was built as a flood control basin. Runoff from a 30-square-mile watershed flows into the 175-acre lake. As such, swimming is prohibited in the lake, though water activities such as boating and fishing are permitted.

MSD also tells WVXU E. coli levels can fluctuate based on various factors related to fecal matter contamination and other environmental factors.

"These factors include rainfall, animal waste, human activities such as boating, agricultural runoff, change in water temperature, and other factors such as sewer overflow and runoff from home sewage treatment systems. MSD has no background data on E. coli levels in Winton Lake to determine if there are any additional factors that may have affected the levels last week. MSD will continue to partner with Great Parks as the need arises," a statement reads.

Great Parks says it does regular testing to ensure acceptable water quality standards.

"Great Parks routinely contracts with Hamilton County Public Health to test water quality for bacteria at Great Parks lakes, including Winton Lake. These tests are typically weekly between Memorial Day and Labor Day, timing that is aligned with state-wide practices. If tests result in levels of bacteria above the threshold indicated by the state, Great Parks modifies public access in coordination with Hamilton County Public Health and notifies the public via its website and signage posted in the park," the statement reads.

WVXU has requested historical testing results from Great Parks.

Hamilton County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Stephen Feagins issued a statement explaining the risks of E. coli.

"E. coli are bacteria that can be found everywhere. While most strains are harmless, some can cause gastrointestinal issues in humans, such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, or vomiting. Symptoms usually subside within a few days, but people with concerns should schedule a visit with their health care provider."

Health department tips for avoiding E. coli

Avoid swallowing water while participating in water activities.

Avoid water activities if you feel ill.

Wash hands thoroughly after touching lake or pool water or being outdoors.

Cook food thoroughly and avoid cross-contamination.

